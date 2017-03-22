Live Updates: Police Treating UK Parliament Attack As 'Terrorist Incident'

Indian-origin lawmaker Keith Vaz was among those inside the building along with 400-odd members.
"We are all locked in the chamber in the House of Commons, there are 400-odd MPs here and we cannot leave," Mr Vaz told NDTV.
Incident in #Westminster: Please report anything suspicious to the Anti-Terrorist Hotline 0800 789 123. In an emergency call 999- Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) March 22, 2017
My statement on the incident near Parliament Square this afternoon. Please visit https://t.co/NzFxlDdZ9N for the latest information. pic.twitter.com/T4s43cGzub- Mayor of London (@MayorofLondon) March 22, 2017
Aerial images of the incident showed a large number of police cars and ambulances.
UK Parliament Incident: Woman Dead, Others Treated For 'Catastrophic Injuries'
One woman has died and other people are being treated for "catastrophic" injuries after an attack near parliament on Wednesday, British news agency Press Association reported, citing a junior doctor at a central London hospital.
Scottish parliament suspends debate on independence referendum after Westminster attack
Armed police respond outside Parliament during an incident on Westminster Bridge in London
Avoid Parliament Sq, Whitehall, Westminster & Lambeth Bridge, Victoria St up to junction with Broadway & Victoria Embankment/tube #London- Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) March 22, 2017
"Officers - including firearms officers - remain on the scene and we are treating this as a terrorist incident until we know otherwise," London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
