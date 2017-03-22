Live Updates: Police Treating UK Parliament Attack As 'Terrorist Incident'

A policeman was stabbed, an assailant shot and several people injured on Wednesday close to Britain's Houses of Parliament in what police said they were treating as a terrorist incident. Reuters reporters inside the building heard loud bangs and shortly afterwards a Reuters photographer said he saw at least a dozen people injured on Westminster Bridge, next to parliament. His photographs showed people lying on the ground, some of them bleeding heavily and one apparently under a bus. The number of casualties was unclear.Indian-origin lawmaker Keith Vaz was among those inside the building along with 400-odd members."We are all locked in the chamber in the House of Commons, there are 400-odd MPs here and we cannot leave," Mr Vaz told NDTV.