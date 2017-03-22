Live Updates: Police Treating UK Parliament Attack As 'Terrorist Incident'

World | Posted by | Updated: March 22, 2017 22:26 IST
A policeman was stabbed, an assailant shot and several people injured on Wednesday close to Britain's Houses of Parliament in what police said they were treating as a terrorist incident. Reuters reporters inside the building heard loud bangs and shortly afterwards a Reuters photographer said he saw at least a dozen people injured on Westminster Bridge, next to parliament. His photographs showed people lying on the ground, some of them bleeding heavily and one apparently under a bus. The number of casualties was unclear.

Indian-origin lawmaker Keith Vaz was among those inside the building along with 400-odd members.

"We are all locked in the chamber in the House of Commons, there are 400-odd MPs here and we cannot leave," Mr Vaz told NDTV.

Here are live updates on UK shooting incident: 


Emergency services respond after an incident on Westminster Bridge in London
'We Are Locked In House Of Commons': Keith Vaz To NDTV After Attacks
"We are all locked in the chamber in the House of Commons, there are 400-odd MPs here and we cannot leave," Mr Vaz told NDTV.
Aerial images of the incident showed a large number of police cars and ambulances.
UK Parliament Incident: Woman Dead, Others Treated For 'Catastrophic Injuries'
One woman has died and other people are being treated for "catastrophic" injuries after an attack near parliament on Wednesday, British news agency Press Association reported, citing a junior doctor at a central London hospital.
Scottish parliament suspends debate on independence referendum after Westminster attack
Armed police respond outside Parliament during an incident on Westminster Bridge in London
"Officers - including firearms officers - remain on the scene and we are treating this as a terrorist incident until we know otherwise," London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
A policeman was stabbed, an assailant shot and several people injured on Wednesday close to Britain's Houses of Parliament in what police said they were treating as a terrorist incident
