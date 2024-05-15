Antony Blinken Announces $2 Billion In Ukraine Military Aid In Kyiv

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced in Kyiv on Wednesday a further $2 billion in military aid for Ukrainian forces holding back Russian onslaughts at several points across the sprawling front.

The aid was announced at a press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba weeks after Washington approved a $61 billion package of aid for the country following months of delays in Congress.

