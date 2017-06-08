LIVE UK Election: Voting Begins For General Poll

Marred by two terror attacks during the campaign, Britain is all set to vote in general election today, which was announced by the country's Prime Minister Theresa May on April 18. The vote will determine who gets to negotiate Britain's departure from the EU over the next two years, and the strength of mandate that the government will have in parliament for five years. Theresa May, representing the Conservatives, will be up against Jeremy Corbyn from Labour Party. Though exit polls predict May's win in these elections, but her popularity has seen a dip in the past three weeks. The counting will begin immediately after the polls close and by dawn on June 9 the picture of who has won should be clear.
Here are the live updates of UK election:
Candidates contesting from top positions are Theresa May from Conservatives and Jeremy Corbyn from Labour Party.
All You Need To Know About UK General Election 2017
Theresa May, who came to power without a national vote last year after David Cameron's resignation, called the election three years early after just one year in charge.
Here is what Jeremy Corbyn has to say as voting begins in UK:
This is our day. Our time. Our chance. Today, let's come together and #VoteLabour to transform Britain #ForTheMany, not the few. #GE2017pic.twitter.com/AM8UOXlzk5- Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) June 8, 2017
Britain Prime Minister Theresa May's message on eve of snap elections:
Back me and together we can make a success of Brexit and build a stronger Britain. Vote Conservative tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/cvJnX5YJJZ- Theresa May (@theresa_may) June 7, 2017
