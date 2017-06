LIVE UK Election: Voting Begins For General Poll

UK election: Britain is holding snap polls after over four decades.

Here are the live updates of UK election:

Marred by two terror attacks during the campaign, Britain is all set to vote in general election today, which was announced by the country's Prime Minister Theresa May on April 18. The vote will determine who gets to negotiate Britain's departure from the EU over the next two years, and the strength of mandate that the government will have in parliament for five years. Theresa May, representing the Conservatives, will be up against Jeremy Corbyn from Labour Party. Though exit polls predict May's win in these elections, but her popularity has seen a dip in the past three weeks. The counting will begin immediately after the polls close and by dawn on June 9 the picture of who has won should be clear.