LIVE UK Election: Voting Begins For General Poll

World | Edited by | Updated: June 08, 2017 11:54 IST
UK election: Britain is holding snap polls after over four decades.

Marred by two terror attacks during the campaign, Britain is all set to vote in general election today, which was announced by the country's Prime Minister Theresa May on April 18. The vote will determine who gets to negotiate Britain's departure from the EU over the next two years, and the strength of mandate that the government will have in parliament for five years. Theresa May, representing the Conservatives, will be up against Jeremy Corbyn from Labour Party. Though exit polls predict May's win in these elections, but her popularity has seen a dip in the past three weeks. The counting will begin immediately after the polls close and by dawn on June 9 the picture of who has won should be clear.
 

Here are the live updates of UK election:




Jun 08, 2017
11:54 (IST)
Candidates contesting from top positions are Theresa May from Conservatives and Jeremy Corbyn from Labour Party.


Jun 08, 2017
11:43 (IST)
All You Need To Know About UK General Election 2017

Theresa May, who came to power without a national vote last year after David Cameron's resignation, called the election three years early after just one year in charge.


Jun 08, 2017
11:39 (IST)
JUST IN: Polls open in Britain's general election
Jun 08, 2017
11:33 (IST)
Here is what Jeremy Corbyn has to say as voting begins in UK:
Jun 08, 2017
11:32 (IST)
Britain Prime Minister Theresa May's message on eve of snap elections:

