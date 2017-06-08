When Will UK Election Result 2017 Be Announced? A Complete Timeline Of Events As Britain goes to poll today, results of UK Elections 2017 will be declared by tomorrow, June 9. The counting will begin immediately after voting ends.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT A detailed time-guide on how to track UK general election results



On Thursday morning, British nationals went out to vote for their favourite nominee, under the shadow of recent terror attacks. UK parliament has a total of 650 seats, with 3,300 candidates in the fray. An impressive



The



Initial polls had predicted a clean win for current



Here's a detailed timeline on how to track UK general election results or the UK Elections 2017 results:

UK General Election Result 2017 Timeline

10 pm (2:30 am IST Friday)

TV broadcasters will start presenting exit poll predictions.



11 pm (3:30 am IST Friday):

Results of first two constituencies will be declared: Houghton

Sunderland South

Here is an hourly guide of constituencies declaring UK general elections results:



11:30 pm to 12 pm (4 am to 5:30 am IST Friday):

UK Election Results 2017 of: Sunderland Central

Washington & Sunderland West

12:30 am (5 am IST Friday):

UK Election Result 2017 of: Swindon North

Kettering

1 am (5:30 am IST Friday):

UK Election Results 2017 of: Antrim North

Battersea

Foyle

Newcastle upon Tyne Central

Newcastle upon Tyne East

Nuneaton

Putney

1.30 am (6 am IST Friday)

UK Election Results 2017 of: Broxbourne

Darlington

Lagan Valley

Swindon South

Tamworth

Tooting

Tyrone West

Wrexham

2 am (6:30 am IST Friday)

UK Election Results 2017 of: Angus

Antrim East

Belfast East

Blaenau Gwent

Bury North

Bury South

Cambridgeshire North West

Carmarthen East & Dinefwr

Ceredigion

Clwyd South

Down North

East Kilbride, Strathaven & Lesmahagow

Epping Forest

Falkirk

Fareham

Fife North East

Glenrothes

Halton

Hastings & Rye

Kenilworth & Southam

Kilmarnock & Loudoun

Kirkcaldy & Cowdenbeath

Llanelli

Na h-Eileanan an Iar

Newcastle upon Tyne North

Oxford East

Peterborough

Ribble Valley

Rutherglen & Hamilton West

Strangford

Surrey East

Thurrock

Upper Bann 2.30 am (7 am IST Friday)

UK Election Results 2017 of: Antrim South

Arfon

Burnley

Caerphilly

Castle Point

Dundee East

Dundee West

Hartlepool

Inverclyde

Islington North

Islington South & Finsbury

Leigh

Ludlow

Mitcham & Morden

Montgomeryshire

Motherwell & Wishaw

Paisley & Renfrewshire South

South Shields

Stirling

Taunton Deane

Torfaen

Totnes

Vale of Clwyd

Warwickshire North

Wimbledon

Ynys Mon

3 am (7:30 am IST Friday)

UK Election Results 2017 of: Aberavon

Aberconwy

Airdrie & Shotts

Alyn & Deeside

Amber Valley

Ayrshire North & Arran

Barking

Barnsley Central

Barnsley East

Basildon & Billericay

Basildon South & Thurrock East

Belfast North

Belfast South

Belfast West

Bexleyheath & Crayford

Bishop Auckland

Blackburn

Bolton North East

Bolton South East

Bootle

Bournemouth East

Bournemouth West

Brecon & Radnorshire

Brent Central

Brent North

Bristol North West

Burton

Canterbury

Carlisle

Chorley

Christchurch

Cleethorpes

Clwyd West

Coatbridge, Chryston & Bellshill

Coventry North East

Coventry North West

Coventry South

Crawley

Cynon Valley

Dagenham & Rainham

Delyn

Derby South

Derbyshire South

Dunbartonshire East

Dunbartonshire West

Dunfermline & Fife West

Dwyfor Meirionnydd

Ealing Central & Acton

Ealing North

Ealing Southall

Easington

East Lothian

Eastleigh

Enfield Southgate

Erewash

Exeter

Glasgow Central

Glasgow East

Glasgow North

Glasgow North East

Glasgow North West

Glasgow South

Glasgow South West

Gosport

Hammersmith

Hampstead & Kilburn

Harrogate & Knaresborough

Havant

Hertfordshire North East

Holborn & St Pancras

Hornsey & Wood Green

Hull East

Hull North

Hull West & Hessle

Huntingdon

Hyndburn

Isle of Wight

Islwyn

Jarrow

Knowsley

Lanark & Hamilton East

Makerfield

Merthyr Tydfil & Rhymney

Middlesbrough

Midlothian

Moray

Neath

Newport East

Newport West

Northampton North

Northampton South

Ochil & Perthshire South

Paisley & Renfrewshire North

Perth & Perthshire North

Renfrewshire East

Rhondda

Rochford & Southend East

Rother Valley

Rotherham

Somerton & Frome

Southend West

Stafford

Stockton North

Stone

Streatham

Swansea East

Swansea West

Telford

Torbay

Warwick & Leamington

Watford

Wellingborough

Wentworth & Dearne

Westmorland & Lonsdale

Worcester

3:30 am (8 am IST Friday)

UK Election Results 2017 of: Aldershot

Blaydon

Cambridgeshire South

Cities of London & Westminster

Clacton

Dover

Dulwich & West Norwood

Dumfries & Galloway

Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale & Tweeddale

Durham

Durham North

Durham North West

Edmonton

Enfield North

Great Grimsby

Harlow

Heywood & Middleton

Ilford North

Ilford South

Lincoln

Linlithgow & Falkirk East

Livingston

Maldon

Mansfield

Newbury

Penrith & The Border

Preston

Redcar

Reigate

Rochdale

Sedgefield

Shrewsbury & Atcham

Slough

Stockton South

Thornbury & Yate

Tunbridge Wells

Ulster Mid

Vauxhall

Wallasey

Warley

Welwyn Hatfield

West Bromwich East

West Bromwich West

Westminster North

Wigan

Workington

Wrekin

Wycombe

Wyre & Preston North

4 am (8:30 IST Friday)

UK Election Results 2017 of: Aberdeen North

Aberdeen South

Aberdeenshire West & Kincardine

Aldridge-Brownhills

Ayr, Carrick & Cumnock

Ayrshire Central

Banff & Buchan

Barrow & Furness

Bassetlaw

Bath

Beckenham

Bermondsey & Old Southwark

Bethnal Green & Bow

Beverley & Holderness

Birkenhead

Birmingham Northfield

Blackley & Broughton

Bolton West

Bosworth

Bracknell

Brentwood & Ongar

Bromley & Chislehurst

Broxtowe

Camberwell & Peckham

Cannock Chase

Cardiff Central

Cardiff North

Cardiff South & Penarth

Cardiff West

Carmarthen West & Pembrokeshire South

Carshalton & Wallington

Chelmsford

Chelsea & Fulham

Cheltenham

Chesham & Amersham

Chesterfield

Chingford & Woodford Green

Colchester

Copeland

Croydon Central

Croydon North

Croydon South

Cumbernauld, Kilsyth & Kirkintilloch East

Derbyshire Mid

Don Valley

Dudley North

Dudley South

East Ham

Edinburgh East

Edinburgh North & Leith

Edinburgh South

Edinburgh South West

Edinburgh West

Eltham

Erith & Thamesmead

Esher & Walto

Feltham & Heston

Folkestone & Hythe

Fylde

Garston & Halewood

Gateshead

Gedling

Gloucester

Gordon

Gower

Greenwich & Woolwich

Hackney North & Stoke Newington

Halesowen & Rowley Regis

Haltemprice & Howden

Hampshire North West

Harwich & Essex North

Hayes & Harlington

Hendon

Herefordshire North

Hertford & Stortford

Hertfordshire South West

Hertsmere

High Peak

Hornchurch & Upminster

Ipswich

Kensington

Lancashire West

Leicestershire North West

Lewisham East

Lewisham West & Penge

Leyton & Wanstead

Lichfield

Liverpool Riverside

Liverpool Wavertree

Liverpool West Derby

Londonderry East

Meriden

Monmouth

Newcastle-under-Lyme

Norfolk Mid

Norfolk South

Norwich South

Ogmore

Old Bexley & Sidcup

Orpington

Pendle

Plymouth Moor View

Plymouth Sutton & Devonport

Pontypridd

Poplar & Limehouse

Preseli Pembrokeshire

Rayleigh & Wickford

Richmond Park

Romford

Rossendale & Darwen

Ruislip, Northwood & Pinner

Runnymede & Weybridge

Saffron Walden

St Helens North

St Helens South & Whiston

Salisbury

Scunthorpe

Sevenoaks

Shropshire North

Skipton & Ripon

Solihull

Southport

Staffordshire South

Stevenage

Stoke-on-Trent Central

Stoke-on-Trent North

Stoke-on-Trent South

Stratford-on-Avon

Stroud

Suffolk West

Sutton & Cheam

Sutton Coldfield

Tonbridge & Malling

Tottenham

Twickenham

Uxbridge & Ruislip South

Vale of Glamorgan

Walsall North

Walsall South

Walthamstow

Wealden

West Ham

Weston-Super-Mare

Wiltshire South West

Wirral South

Witham

Woking

Worcestershire Mid

Worcestershire West

Wythenshawe & Sale East

Yeovil

4:30 am (9 am IST Friday)

UK Election Results 2017 of: Argyll & Bute

Birmingham Erdington

Blackpool North & Cleveleys

Blackpool South

Bolsover

Bury St Edmunds

Chipping Barnet

Corby

Eastbourne

Eddisbury

Filton & Bradley Stoke

Hampshire East

Leeds Central

Leeds East

Lewisham Deptford

Maidenhead

Mole Valley

Newry & Armagh

Newton Abbot

Redditch

Romsey & Southampton North

Scarborough & Whitby

Selby & Ainsty

Sheffield Brightside & Hillsborough

Sheffield Central

Sheffield Hallam

Sheffield Heeley

Sheffield South East

Somerset North

South Holland & The Deepings

South Ribble

Staffordshire Moorlands

Suffolk Central & Ipswich

Suffolk Coastal

Surrey Heath

Surrey South West

Thirsk & Malton

Tynemouth

Tyneside North

Weaver Vale

Windsor

Witney

Wolverhampton North East

Wolverhampton South East

Wolverhampton South West

5 am (9:30 am IST Friday)

UK Election Results 2017 of: Altrincham & Sale West

Ashfield

Ashford

Banbury

Basingstoke

Batley & Spen

Beaconsfield

Bedford

Bedfordshire Mid

Bexhill & Battle

Birmingham Hodge Hill

Birmingham Ladywood

Birmingham Selly Oak

Birmingham Yardley

Boston & Skegness

Bradford East

Bradford West

Braintree

Brentford & Isleworth

Bridgend

Brigg & Goole

Bristol East

Bristol South

Bristol West

Caithness

Sutherland & Easter Ross

Calder Valley

Cambridge

Charnwood

Cheadle

Chester, City of

Chichester

Colne Valley

Dartford

Daventry

Derbyshire Dales

Devon North

Dewsbury

Doncaster Central

Doncaster North

Dorset South

Dorset West

Down South

Ellesmere Port & Neston

Epsom & Ewell

Faversham & Kent Mid

Fermanagh & South Tyrone

Finchley & Golders Green

Grantham & Stamford

Guildford

Halifax

Hampshire North East

Harrow East

Harrow West

Hazel Grove

Hemsworth

Hereford & Herefordshire South

Hexham

Hitchin & Harpenden

Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch & Strathspey

Kingston & Surbiton

Kingswood

Leeds West

Lewes

Liverpool Walton

Loughborough

Louth & Horncastle

Maidstone & The Weald

Manchester Central

Manchester Gorton

Manchester Withington

Middlesbrough South & Cleveland East

New Forest East

New Forest West

Newark

Norfolk North

Normanton, Pontefract & Castleford

Northamptonshire South

Nottingham East

Nottingham North

Nottingham South

Oldham West & Royton

Orkney & Shetland

Penistone & Stocksbridge

Poole

Pudsey

Richmond (Yorks)

Ross, Skye & Lochaber

Rugby

Rushcliffe

Rutland & Melton

St Albans

Salford & Eccles

Sefton Central

Sherwood

Sleaford & North Hykeham

Somerset North East

Spelthorne

Stockport

Stourbridge

Stretford & Urmston

Suffolk South

Sussex Mid

Wakefield

Warrington North

Wells

Wirral West

Wokingham

Worsley & Eccles South

Wyre Forest

Yorkshire East

5:30 am (10 am IST Friday)

UK Election Results 2017 of: Aylesbury

Berwickshire, Roxburgh & Selkirk

Birmingham Edgbaston

Buckingham

Cambridgeshire South East

Elmet & Rothwell

Gravesham

Great Yarmouth

Hemel Hempstead

Horsham

Hove

Leeds North East

Leeds North West

Norwich North

Shipley

Sittingbourne & Sheppey

Southampton Itchen

Southampton Test

Warrington South

Winchester

6 am (10:30 am IST Friday)

UK Election Results 2017 of: Arundel & South Downs

Bedfordshire North East

Bedfordshire South West

Birmingham Hall Green

Birmingham Perry Barr

Bognor Regis & Littlehampton

Bradford South

Bridgwater & Somerset West

Brighton Kemptown

Brighton Pavilion

Bromsgrove

Camborne & Redruth

Cambridgeshire North East

Chatham & Aylesford

Derby North

Derbyshire North East

Devon East

Devon South West

Dorset Mid & Poole North

Dorset North

Forest of Dean

Gainsborough

Gillingham & Rainham

Hackney South & Shoreditch

Henley

Keighley

Lancaster & Fleetwood

Leicester South

Leicestershire South

Morecambe & Lunesdale

Norfolk North West

Norfolk South West

Oldham East & Saddleworth

Oxford West & Abingdon

Portsmouth North

Portsmouth South

Reading East

Reading West

Rochester & Strood

Tatton

Tewkesbury

Tiverton & Honiton

Truro & Falmouth

Wantage

Worthing East & Shoreham

Worthing West

York Central

York Outer

6:30 am (11 am IST Friday)

UK Election Results 2017 of: Broadland

Cornwall North

Denton & Reddish

Devizes

Milton Keynes South

St Austell & Newquay

Stalybridge & Hyde

Waveney

Wiltshire North

7 am (11:30 am IST Friday)

UK Election Results 2017 of: Ashton-under-Lyne

Chippenham

Congleton

Cotswolds

Crewe & Nantwich

Harborough

Huddersfield

Leicester East

Leicester West

Luton North

Luton South

Macclesfield

Meon Valley

Milton Keynes North

Morley & Outwood

Thanet North

Thanet South

7:30 am to 9 am (12 pm to 1:30 pm IST Friday)

UK Election Results 2017 of: Devon Central

Devon West & Torridge

Cornwall South East

12 pm (4:30 PM IST Friday)

UK Election Results 2017 of: Berwick-upon-Tweed

Blyth Valley

St Ives

Wansbeck





