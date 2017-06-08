When Will UK Election Result 2017 Be Announced? A Complete Timeline Of Events

On Thursday morning, British nationals went out to vote for their favourite nominee, under the shadow of recent terror attacks. UK parliament has a total of 650 seats, with 3,300 candidates in the fray. An impressive 56 Indian-origin candidates are also contesting in the UK Elections 2017. Conservative Party, Labour Party, Liberal Democratics are some of the top parties contesting in the UK general elections.
The UK Elections results 2017 vote will also determine which party will negotiate Brexit from the European Union over the next 2 years.
Initial polls had predicted a clean win for current Prime Minister Theresa May. However, her popularity witnessed a dip in recent weeks after the two terror attacks.
Here's a detailed timeline on how to track UK general election results or the UK Elections 2017 results:
UK General Election Result 2017 Timeline
10 pm (2:30 am IST Friday)
TV broadcasters will start presenting exit poll predictions.
11 pm (3:30 am IST Friday):
Results of first two constituencies will be declared:
- Houghton
- Sunderland South
Here is an hourly guide of constituencies declaring UK general elections results:
11:30 pm to 12 pm (4 am to 5:30 am IST Friday):
UK Election Results 2017 of:
- Sunderland Central
- Washington & Sunderland West
12:30 am (5 am IST Friday):
UK Election Result 2017 of:
- Swindon North
- Kettering
1 am (5:30 am IST Friday):
UK Election Results 2017 of:
- Antrim North
- Battersea
- Foyle
- Newcastle upon Tyne Central
- Newcastle upon Tyne East
- Nuneaton
- Putney
1.30 am (6 am IST Friday)
UK Election Results 2017 of:
- Broxbourne
- Darlington
- Lagan Valley
- Swindon South
- Tamworth
- Tooting
- Tyrone West
- Wrexham
2 am (6:30 am IST Friday)
UK Election Results 2017 of:
- Angus
- Antrim East
- Belfast East
- Blaenau Gwent
- Bury North
- Bury South
- Cambridgeshire North West
- Carmarthen East & Dinefwr
- Ceredigion
- Clwyd South
- Down North
- East Kilbride, Strathaven & Lesmahagow
- Epping Forest
- Falkirk
- Fareham
- Fife North East
- Glenrothes
- Halton
- Hastings & Rye
- Kenilworth & Southam
- Kilmarnock & Loudoun
- Kirkcaldy & Cowdenbeath
- Llanelli
- Na h-Eileanan an Iar
- Newcastle upon Tyne North
- Oxford East
- Peterborough
- Ribble Valley
- Rutherglen & Hamilton West
- Strangford
- Surrey East
- Thurrock
- Upper Bann
UK Election Results 2017 of:
- Antrim South
- Arfon
- Burnley
- Caerphilly
- Castle Point
- Dundee East
- Dundee West
- Hartlepool
- Inverclyde
- Islington North
- Islington South & Finsbury
- Leigh
- Ludlow
- Mitcham & Morden
- Montgomeryshire
- Motherwell & Wishaw
- Paisley & Renfrewshire South
- South Shields
- Stirling
- Taunton Deane
- Torfaen
- Totnes
- Vale of Clwyd
- Warwickshire North
- Wimbledon
- Ynys Mon
3 am (7:30 am IST Friday)
UK Election Results 2017 of:
- Aberavon
- Aberconwy
- Airdrie & Shotts
- Alyn & Deeside
- Amber Valley
- Ayrshire North & Arran
- Barking
- Barnsley Central
- Barnsley East
- Basildon & Billericay
- Basildon South & Thurrock East
- Belfast North
- Belfast South
- Belfast West
- Bexleyheath & Crayford
- Bishop Auckland
- Blackburn
- Bolton North East
- Bolton South East
- Bootle
- Bournemouth East
- Bournemouth West
- Brecon & Radnorshire
- Brent Central
- Brent North
- Bristol North West
- Burton
- Canterbury
- Carlisle
- Chorley
- Christchurch
- Cleethorpes
- Clwyd West
- Coatbridge, Chryston & Bellshill
- Coventry North East
- Coventry North West
- Coventry South
- Crawley
- Cynon Valley
- Dagenham & Rainham
- Delyn
- Derby South
- Derbyshire South
- Dunbartonshire East
- Dunbartonshire West
- Dunfermline & Fife West
- Dwyfor Meirionnydd
- Ealing Central & Acton
- Ealing North
- Ealing Southall
- Easington
- East Lothian
- Eastleigh
- Enfield Southgate
- Erewash
- Exeter
- Glasgow Central
- Glasgow East
- Glasgow North
- Glasgow North East
- Glasgow North West
- Glasgow South
- Glasgow South West
- Gosport
- Hammersmith
- Hampstead & Kilburn
- Harrogate & Knaresborough
- Havant
- Hertfordshire North East
- Holborn & St Pancras
- Hornsey & Wood Green
- Hull East
- Hull North
- Hull West & Hessle
- Huntingdon
- Hyndburn
- Isle of Wight
- Islwyn
- Jarrow
- Knowsley
- Lanark & Hamilton East
- Makerfield
- Merthyr Tydfil & Rhymney
- Middlesbrough
- Midlothian
- Moray
- Neath
- Newport East
- Newport West
- Northampton North
- Northampton South
- Ochil & Perthshire South
- Paisley & Renfrewshire North
- Perth & Perthshire North
- Renfrewshire East
- Rhondda
- Rochford & Southend East
- Rother Valley
- Rotherham
- Somerton & Frome
- Southend West
- Stafford
- Stockton North
- Stone
- Streatham
- Swansea East
- Swansea West
- Telford
- Torbay
- Warwick & Leamington
- Watford
- Wellingborough
- Wentworth & Dearne
- Westmorland & Lonsdale
- Worcester
3:30 am (8 am IST Friday)
UK Election Results 2017 of:
- Aldershot
- Blaydon
- Cambridgeshire South
- Cities of London & Westminster
- Clacton
- Dover
- Dulwich & West Norwood
- Dumfries & Galloway
- Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale & Tweeddale
- Durham
- Durham North
- Durham North West
- Edmonton
- Enfield North
- Great Grimsby
- Harlow
- Heywood & Middleton
- Ilford North
- Ilford South
- Lincoln
- Linlithgow & Falkirk East
- Livingston
- Maldon
- Mansfield
- Newbury
- Penrith & The Border
- Preston
- Redcar
- Reigate
- Rochdale
- Sedgefield
- Shrewsbury & Atcham
- Slough
- Stockton South
- Thornbury & Yate
- Tunbridge Wells
- Ulster Mid
- Vauxhall
- Wallasey
- Warley
- Welwyn Hatfield
- West Bromwich East
- West Bromwich West
- Westminster North
- Wigan
- Workington
- Wrekin
- Wycombe
- Wyre & Preston North
4 am (8:30 IST Friday)
UK Election Results 2017 of:
- Aberdeen North
- Aberdeen South
- Aberdeenshire West & Kincardine
- Aldridge-Brownhills
- Ayr, Carrick & Cumnock
- Ayrshire Central
- Banff & Buchan
- Barrow & Furness
- Bassetlaw
- Bath
- Beckenham
- Bermondsey & Old Southwark
- Bethnal Green & Bow
- Beverley & Holderness
- Birkenhead
- Birmingham Northfield
- Blackley & Broughton
- Bolton West
- Bosworth
- Bracknell
- Brentwood & Ongar
- Bromley & Chislehurst
- Broxtowe
- Camberwell & Peckham
- Cannock Chase
- Cardiff Central
- Cardiff North
- Cardiff South & Penarth
- Cardiff West
- Carmarthen West & Pembrokeshire South
- Carshalton & Wallington
- Chelmsford
- Chelsea & Fulham
- Cheltenham
- Chesham & Amersham
- Chesterfield
- Chingford & Woodford Green
- Colchester
- Copeland
- Croydon Central
- Croydon North
- Croydon South
- Cumbernauld, Kilsyth & Kirkintilloch East
- Derbyshire Mid
- Don Valley
- Dudley North
- Dudley South
- East Ham
- Edinburgh East
- Edinburgh North & Leith
- Edinburgh South
- Edinburgh South West
- Edinburgh West
- Eltham
- Erith & Thamesmead
- Esher & Walto
- Feltham & Heston
- Folkestone & Hythe
- Fylde
- Garston & Halewood
- Gateshead
- Gedling
- Gloucester
- Gordon
- Gower
- Greenwich & Woolwich
- Hackney North & Stoke Newington
- Halesowen & Rowley Regis
- Haltemprice & Howden
- Hampshire North West
- Harwich & Essex North
- Hayes & Harlington
- Hendon
- Herefordshire North
- Hertford & Stortford
- Hertfordshire South West
- Hertsmere
- High Peak
- Hornchurch & Upminster
- Ipswich
- Kensington
- Lancashire West
- Leicestershire North West
- Lewisham East
- Lewisham West & Penge
- Leyton & Wanstead
- Lichfield
- Liverpool Riverside
- Liverpool Wavertree
- Liverpool West Derby
- Londonderry East
- Meriden
- Monmouth
- Newcastle-under-Lyme
- Norfolk Mid
- Norfolk South
- Norwich South
- Ogmore
- Old Bexley & Sidcup
- Orpington
- Pendle
- Plymouth Moor View
- Plymouth Sutton & Devonport
- Pontypridd
- Poplar & Limehouse
- Preseli Pembrokeshire
- Rayleigh & Wickford
- Richmond Park
- Romford
- Rossendale & Darwen
- Ruislip, Northwood & Pinner
- Runnymede & Weybridge
- Saffron Walden
- St Helens North
- St Helens South & Whiston
- Salisbury
- Scunthorpe
- Sevenoaks
- Shropshire North
- Skipton & Ripon
- Solihull
- Southport
- Staffordshire South
- Stevenage
- Stoke-on-Trent Central
- Stoke-on-Trent North
- Stoke-on-Trent South
- Stratford-on-Avon
- Stroud
- Suffolk West
- Sutton & Cheam
- Sutton Coldfield
- Tonbridge & Malling
- Tottenham
- Twickenham
- Uxbridge & Ruislip South
- Vale of Glamorgan
- Walsall North
- Walsall South
- Walthamstow
- Wealden
- West Ham
- Weston-Super-Mare
- Wiltshire South West
- Wirral South
- Witham
- Woking
- Worcestershire Mid
- Worcestershire West
- Wythenshawe & Sale East
- Yeovil
4:30 am (9 am IST Friday)
UK Election Results 2017 of:
- Argyll & Bute
- Birmingham Erdington
- Blackpool North & Cleveleys
- Blackpool South
- Bolsover
- Bury St Edmunds
- Chipping Barnet
- Corby
- Eastbourne
- Eddisbury
- Filton & Bradley Stoke
- Hampshire East
- Leeds Central
- Leeds East
- Lewisham Deptford
- Maidenhead
- Mole Valley
- Newry & Armagh
- Newton Abbot
- Redditch
- Romsey & Southampton North
- Scarborough & Whitby
- Selby & Ainsty
- Sheffield Brightside & Hillsborough
- Sheffield Central
- Sheffield Hallam
- Sheffield Heeley
- Sheffield South East
- Somerset North
- South Holland & The Deepings
- South Ribble
- Staffordshire Moorlands
- Suffolk Central & Ipswich
- Suffolk Coastal
- Surrey Heath
- Surrey South West
- Thirsk & Malton
- Tynemouth
- Tyneside North
- Weaver Vale
- Windsor
- Witney
- Wolverhampton North East
- Wolverhampton South East
- Wolverhampton South West
5 am (9:30 am IST Friday)
UK Election Results 2017 of:
- Altrincham & Sale West
- Ashfield
- Ashford
- Banbury
- Basingstoke
- Batley & Spen
- Beaconsfield
- Bedford
- Bedfordshire Mid
- Bexhill & Battle
- Birmingham Hodge Hill
- Birmingham Ladywood
- Birmingham Selly Oak
- Birmingham Yardley
- Boston & Skegness
- Bradford East
- Bradford West
- Braintree
- Brentford & Isleworth
- Bridgend
- Brigg & Goole
- Bristol East
- Bristol South
- Bristol West
- Caithness
- Sutherland & Easter Ross
- Calder Valley
- Cambridge
- Charnwood
- Cheadle
- Chester, City of
- Chichester
- Colne Valley
- Dartford
- Daventry
- Derbyshire Dales
- Devon North
- Dewsbury
- Doncaster Central
- Doncaster North
- Dorset South
- Dorset West
- Down South
- Ellesmere Port & Neston
- Epsom & Ewell
- Faversham & Kent Mid
- Fermanagh & South Tyrone
- Finchley & Golders Green
- Grantham & Stamford
- Guildford
- Halifax
- Hampshire North East
- Harrow East
- Harrow West
- Hazel Grove
- Hemsworth
- Hereford & Herefordshire South
- Hexham
- Hitchin & Harpenden
- Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch & Strathspey
- Kingston & Surbiton
- Kingswood
- Leeds West
- Lewes
- Liverpool Walton
- Loughborough
- Louth & Horncastle
- Maidstone & The Weald
- Manchester Central
- Manchester Gorton
- Manchester Withington
- Middlesbrough South & Cleveland East
- New Forest East
- New Forest West
- Newark
- Norfolk North
- Normanton, Pontefract & Castleford
- Northamptonshire South
- Nottingham East
- Nottingham North
- Nottingham South
- Oldham West & Royton
- Orkney & Shetland
- Penistone & Stocksbridge
- Poole
- Pudsey
- Richmond (Yorks)
- Ross, Skye & Lochaber
- Rugby
- Rushcliffe
- Rutland & Melton
- St Albans
- Salford & Eccles
- Sefton Central
- Sherwood
- Sleaford & North Hykeham
- Somerset North East
- Spelthorne
- Stockport
- Stourbridge
- Stretford & Urmston
- Suffolk South
- Sussex Mid
- Wakefield
- Warrington North
- Wells
- Wirral West
- Wokingham
- Worsley & Eccles South
- Wyre Forest
- Yorkshire East
5:30 am (10 am IST Friday)
UK Election Results 2017 of:
- Aylesbury
- Berwickshire, Roxburgh & Selkirk
- Birmingham Edgbaston
- Buckingham
- Cambridgeshire South East
- Elmet & Rothwell
- Gravesham
- Great Yarmouth
- Hemel Hempstead
- Horsham
- Hove
- Leeds North East
- Leeds North West
- Norwich North
- Shipley
- Sittingbourne & Sheppey
- Southampton Itchen
- Southampton Test
- Warrington South
- Winchester
6 am (10:30 am IST Friday)
UK Election Results 2017 of:
- Arundel & South Downs
- Bedfordshire North East
- Bedfordshire South West
- Birmingham Hall Green
- Birmingham Perry Barr
- Bognor Regis & Littlehampton
- Bradford South
- Bridgwater & Somerset West
- Brighton Kemptown
- Brighton Pavilion
- Bromsgrove
- Camborne & Redruth
- Cambridgeshire North East
- Chatham & Aylesford
- Derby North
- Derbyshire North East
- Devon East
- Devon South West
- Dorset Mid & Poole North
- Dorset North
- Forest of Dean
- Gainsborough
- Gillingham & Rainham
- Hackney South & Shoreditch
- Henley
- Keighley
- Lancaster & Fleetwood
- Leicester South
- Leicestershire South
- Morecambe & Lunesdale
- Norfolk North West
- Norfolk South West
- Oldham East & Saddleworth
- Oxford West & Abingdon
- Portsmouth North
- Portsmouth South
- Reading East
- Reading West
- Rochester & Strood
- Tatton
- Tewkesbury
- Tiverton & Honiton
- Truro & Falmouth
- Wantage
- Worthing East & Shoreham
- Worthing West
- York Central
- York Outer
6:30 am (11 am IST Friday)
UK Election Results 2017 of:
- Broadland
- Cornwall North
- Denton & Reddish
- Devizes
- Milton Keynes South
- St Austell & Newquay
- Stalybridge & Hyde
- Waveney
- Wiltshire North
7 am (11:30 am IST Friday)
UK Election Results 2017 of:
- Ashton-under-Lyne
- Chippenham
- Congleton
- Cotswolds
- Crewe & Nantwich
- Harborough
- Huddersfield
- Leicester East
- Leicester West
- Luton North
- Luton South
- Macclesfield
- Meon Valley
- Milton Keynes North
- Morley & Outwood
- Thanet North
- Thanet South
7:30 am to 9 am (12 pm to 1:30 pm IST Friday)
UK Election Results 2017 of:
- Devon Central
- Devon West & Torridge
- Cornwall South East
12 pm (4:30 PM IST Friday)
UK Election Results 2017 of:
- Berwick-upon-Tweed
- Blyth Valley
- St Ives
- Wansbeck