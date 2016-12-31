Google Wishes Everyone Happy New Year's Eve With A Lively Doodle

New Delhi: New Year is around the corner and everybody is excited to start a fresh year with new beginnings, new ideas, new energy, and new determination to make this coming year a cherishable one. Google too seems to be excited about 2017 and has therefore posted a colourful doodle with jumpy balloons waiting for the clock to strike twelve to receive the New Year.
The doodle has balloons hung up to the ceiling by means of a net. The balloons are jumping with their earnest eyes on the clock. They are eagerly waiting for 2017 to arrive. Google on their page wrote, "Happy New Year's Eve! All across the world tonight, we're sharing the eager anticipation of counting down to midnight: 5, 4, 3, 2, 1..."
The count down to midnight will be a little longer than usual as timekeepers will add a "leap second" to the final minute of 2016. On December 31, 2016, a "leap second" will be added to the world's clocks at 23 hours, 59 minutes and 59 seconds Coordinated Universal Time (UTC), the US Naval Observatory said in a statement. Since 1972, 26 additional leap seconds have been added at intervals varying from six months to seven years. The most recent was inserted on June 30, 2015.
So with hopes and beliefs in our hearts, let's begin 2017 with positive spirits and vibes. Wishing you all a very joyous New Year!