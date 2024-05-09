Controversy After Video Seems To Show BJP Leader's Minor Son Casting Vote

Controversy has erupted after a video emerged online today showing a minor boy seeming to cast a vote during the Lok Sabha election in Berasia in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal.

According to reports, the boy is the son of Vinay Mehar, a Bharatiya Janata Party panchayat leader, and he accompanied his father - who seemed to take the video - into the polling booth during voting on Tuesday, and cast the vote, on his father's behalf, on the EVM.

The 14-second video - reportedly shared on the BJP leader's Facebook page - was flagged by the media advisor of Congress leader Kamal Nath. The video shows the boy and the father in the booth and pressing a button on the EVM linked to the lotus, or the BJP's symbol.

The camera then pans to show the vote being registered by the VVPAT, or Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail machine, after which Mr Mehar is heard saying, "Ok. That is enough now."

Questions have asked about how a) a mobile phone was allowed into the polling booth, and b) how the child was permitted to accompany his father into the booth.

"BJP has turned the Election Commission into a child's plaything. In Bhopal, the BJP's district panchayat member Vinay Mehar got his minor son to cast his vote. Vinay Mehar also made a video of the time when he cast his vote. Vinay Mehar posted the video on Facebook."

"Will there be any action?" Piyush Babele, whose X handle describes him as a media advisor in the office of former Chief Minister Kamal Nath, said as he shared the video online.

The Election Commission has not yet responded to the video.

The video has been acknowledged by district officials.

District Collector Kaushalendra Vikram Singh has ordered an investigation. Presiding Officer Sandeep Saini has been suspended and a FIR has been filed against the BJP leader.

The Berasia Assembly segment, where the incident took place, is reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates, and is one of eight that makes up the Bhopal Lok Sabha seat.

The Berasia segment is held by the BJP's Vishnu Khatre, while the Lok Sabha seat is held by the party's Pragya Thakur, who thumped the Congress' Digvijaya Singh in the last election. She will not, though, defend her seat as the BJP has fielded Alok Sharma against the Congress' Arun Shrivastava.