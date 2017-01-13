Collapse
Expand

Boy Pulls Gun On Classmate, Demands Chicken Nugget

World | | Updated: January 13, 2017 11:07 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Boy Pulls Gun On Classmate, Demands Chicken Nugget

A boy pulled a gun on a classmate when she refused to share chicken nuggets with him (Representational).

NEW YORK:  A 12-year-old New York City boy allegedly pulled a gun on a classmate and demanded that she give him her chicken nugget.

Police say the boy first approached the girl inside a McDonald's in Harlem on Tuesday and asked her for one of her Chicken McNuggets. When the girl refused, police say the boy followed her as she walked to a nearby subway station and pointed a gun at her head, demanding that she give him a nugget.

Police say the girl smacked the gun away and told the boy to leave her alone.

The girl reported the incident to school officials the next day and the boy was taken into police custody for attempted robbery. The gun was not found, and it's unclear if it was real.

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READInside BJP's Uttar Pradesh Election War Room, Young and Buzzing
chicken nuggetMcDonaldUS Gun Control Law

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live ScoreNational Youth DayKhaidi No 150A Monster CallsLohri 2017

................................ Advertisement ................................