VK Sasikala Dumped For AIADMK Merger, O Panneerselvam Decision Today: 10 Facts

O Panneerselvam wants VK Sasikala and her family removed from AIADMK for merger talks.

Chennai: Tamil Nadu's ruling AIADMK has decided that its jailed chief VK Sasikala and her nephew TTV Dinakaran will be "kept away from the government and the party" to enable a merger with the rival faction led by former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam or OPS. Though that meets a big demand by OPS, the two factions are yet to find common ground on who should be chief minister. Chief Minister E Palaniswami, who was handpicked by Ms Sasikala but is now ready to dump her, wants to keep the post but OPS supporters say he should be Chief Minister as well as party chief.