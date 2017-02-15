In Tamil Nadu's Transition Phase, Governor C Vidyasagar Rao's Crucial Decision Likely Today

Governor C Vidyasagar Rao is likely to move this evening to end the transition era that Tamil Nadu has been struggling with, courtesy competing claims from within the ruling party over who should be Chief Minister.
Sources say the front runner is the faction of the AIADMK that's headed by E Palanisamy. On the other side of the ring is O Panneerselvam, currently acting Chief Minister.
While numerically inequal, both sides have displayed a proclivity for theatre and political skullduggery and the ability to channel the wishes of J Jayalalithaa, the party's authoritarian matriarch, who died two months ago while Chief Minister.
The AIADMK has 134 of Tamil Nadu's 234 legislators. The considerably larger faction is headed by V K Sasikala, who is headed to a jail in Bengaluru today to serve four years for corruption. The sentence, delivered yesterday, eliminates her bid as Chief Minister, a campaign that was centred on her close relationship with Ms Jayalalithaa, with whom she lived for over two decades. In her place, she has chosen Mr Palanisamy as the AIADMK'S presumptive Chief Minister. This team has about 120 legislators on its side; it needs at least 118 to win a vote that would see Mr Palanisamy take office. Sources said the Governor is leaning towards asking him to prove his majority.
Mr Panneerselvam has grouped about 11 state legislators or MLAs. Given how tight the other team's margin for a victory is (see above), it would be unwise to dismiss him as a fly-by-night operator in this crisis. There's also the fact that he's acting Chief Minister, which, according to some experts, invests him with enough powers that his own claim to take a trust vote cannot be dismissed without consideration.
Mr Panneerselvam was made Chief Minister within hours of Ms Jayalalithaa's death - a promotion that merited little fuss because she treated him like an understudy, choosing him twice to stand in for her when corruption cases impelled her to take a break from office.
A large part of his appeal was his unquestioning, abject devotion to her - he sobbed on the occasions when he took oath as Chief Minister while she was live, carried her photo in his breast pocket every day, and refused to occupy any chair or office normally used by her.
Two Sundays ago, the AIADMK met and decided Mr Panneerselvam, akin to always a bridesmaid, would be replaced as head of the government by Ms Sasikala. He sent his resignation to the Governor, who asked him to take interim charge, presumably till Ms Sasikala was sworn-in. Then, Mr Panneerselvam went rogue. At Jayalalithaa's memorial on a Chennai beach, he announced he intended to go nowhere.
It has been nearly a week since Team Sasikala and Mr Panneerselvam each asked the Governor to choose them to take a trust vote. In that time, Mr Panneerselvam has managed to win some defectors from his rival, whose flock remains ring-fenced at a resort outside Chennai to prevent straying.
Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, who is the centre's top lawyer, told NDTV yesterday that if the Governor believes there are rival claims from within the same party, he should ask for a composite floor test - which means that all 234 legislators in Tamil Nadu would have to sign their names and vote for either of the candidates - O Pannerselvam or E Palanisamy.
Though O Panneerselvam says he resigned under pressure, experts say his resignation letter cannot be withdrawn.
Constitutional expert PP Rao told NDTV that the assembly must first elect what the majority will be - that is, which party is the biggest. Then, the leader of that faction, having won the vote, should be made Chief Minister. To facilitate this, he said, it is Mr Panneerselvam, as interim Chief Minister, who must call the session of all 234 legislators to facilitate the vote.