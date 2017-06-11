OPS Camp Dissolves Panel To Talk AIADMK Merger With EPS Faction

Highlights OPS camp demanded the expulsion of VK Sasikala and TTV Dinakaran They also wanted a CBI probe into Jayalalithaa's death Mr Dinakaran had met 20 AIADMK MLAs in Chennai on Wednesday

The O Panneerselvam faction of the AIADMK has decided to dissolve the committee constituted to work out a merger with the camp led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami.The faction led by O Panneerselvam, or OPS, says that the Chief Minister's camp has not met their two key demands - the expulsion of jailed party chief VK Sasikala and her nephew TTV Dinakaran, and a CBI probe into Jayalalithaa's death.The OPS faction also said that the merger committee never met.The development comes four days after TTV Dinakaran met nearly 20 party legislators in Chennai, triggering speculation of a third bloc emerging from within the AIADMK, after being released from a jail in Delhi.However, ministers loyal to Mr Palaniswami had said that they were not dependent on Mr Dinakaran."We are firm, and we are clear. We have no truck with him, we are not dependent on him," Tamil Nadu Finance Minister D Jayakumar had said.The AIADMK fractured into two factions following the death of Jayalalithaa in December. Ms Sasikala, who was Jayalalithaa's live-in aide, initially appointed O Panneerselvam as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. Later, she tried to appropriate the position for herself before being jailed in a corruption case. Before her incarceration, she picked her nephew TTV Dinakaran as AIADMK deputy general secretary and appointed E Palaniswami as Chief Minister.In April, Mr Dinakaran was arrested after he was accused of bribing Election Commission officials to gain control of the AIADMK's two-leaf symbol, which was also claimed by the OPS camp.