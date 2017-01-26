Now Tamil Nadu Traders Threaten To Pull Coke, Pepsi Off Shelves

Pepsi and Coca Cola may be off the shelf in 10 lakh shops across Tamil Nadu from March 1. Citing health concerns, the traders' federation in the state wants to promote local beverage brands.The matter came into focus during the recent protests to bring back the bull-taming sport Jallikattu at Chennai's Marina Beach."During jallikattu protests they (the protesters) even destroyed Pepsi and Coke," said Ratna Ravi, the vice president of Federation of Traders' Associations. "Now there's a high awareness among public and youngsters," he added.AM Vikrama Raja, the president of the association, said, "There are thousands of unknown brands which have been crushed by Pepsi and Coke and they are unable to come up".For Thirumurugan, a grocer, soft drinks and mineral water accounts for 10 per cent of his sales. He's not worried though. "If we sell local brands instead of foreign brands, our country would get the revenue and our business will improve," he said.While soft drink giants are yet to respond to the issue, the consumers are divided.Indraneil, a young hotel management professional, said, "Promoting Indian brands is good. We should support it when shopkeepers come forward to forego profits". His colleague Susheela said, "We would also get employment opportunity".Rajkumar, a businessman, however, said, "It may be good, but we the people should have the choice to consume what we like.