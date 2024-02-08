Coca Cola To Launch Its 'Spiced' Flavour Soon. Internet Looks Excited

New 'Spiced Coca-Cola' variants (Picture Credit: www.coca-cola.com)

Your favourite Coke is all set to get spicier. That's what the brand's recent social media posts hint at. Coca-Cola, on Wednesday, announced the launch of its new permanent flavour, "Coca-Cola Spiced", and seemingly internet can't keep its calm. According to an official statement, the new variant of the drink will be a "unique alchemy of our iconic cola, raspberry and spiced flavours". It will be available in both sugar and zero-sugar variants and will hit stores in Canada and the United States by February 19, Coca-Cola explains.

As per a report on CNN, launching the new permanent Coca-Cola flavour comes as a step to tap the competitive market, where smaller brands are producing punchier flavours, attracting consumers' attention. USA Today further reports that the new offering is seen as Coke's "boldest tasting brand innovation" to attract young consumers.

The brand took to Instagram to drop a hint at the launch of spiced cola and it seems the Internet got all excited about it. The post, in not even 24 hours, garnered 164k views, 10.5k likes and hundreds of views.

"Love this", a person commented. Another comment read, "Can't wait!"

A third comment read, "I can't wait to fall in love with mine 02/19."

A comment further read, "Finally a flavour we know what it is". Another person wrote, "Oh I'm so excited!"