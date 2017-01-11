Issue Ordinance To Allow Jallikattu: AIADMK To PM Narendra Modi

The AIADMK today urged the Prime Minister to immediately issue an ordinance to remove "bulls" from the list of animals that are banned from being exhibited or trained so that there is smooth conduct of Jallikattu this year.While AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, noting that the ban on the bull taming sport had caused "resentment" in the state, a 27-member delegation led by Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M Thambidurai submitted a memorandum to the Prime Minister's Office in this regard.The delegation stressed that it is wrong to wait for Supreme Court's ruling on the issue when the Centre is empowered to make any changes in the list.Mr Thambidurai said it was the UPA government in 2011 that included "bulls" in the list."Now, the powers of altering the list rests with Modi-led Central government. We believe the request of people of Tamil Nadu would be fulfilled immediately," he told reporters outside the PMO.The delegation of lawmakers submitted a memorandum regarding the issue to Nripendra Misra, Principal Secretary to the PM, and demanded that "bulls" be removed from the list of banned animals through an ordinance.The issue is not just confined to Tamil Nadu but to several other states in the country including Maharashtra, Mr Thambidurai said."We want other states also to benefit from the outcome. Bull is considered as one of the family members and the sport does not hurt the animal. Jallikattu will encourage the breeding of cattle," the deputy speaker said.Meanwhile, the delegation met Union Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave this morning and submitted another memorandum regarding the same."No cruelty is practiced on the animals per se. Also bulls are worshipped as a deity by the religious in Tamil Nadu and care is always taken by the youth taming them (to) not to inflict any pain on them," Ms Sasikala told PM Modi in a letter."The ban on Jallikattu has incensed the public of Tamil Nadu and the youth in particular, and all efforts have to be taken to revoke it," she said.Ms Sasikala's letter to the Prime Minister on the issue comes days after Chief Minister O Panneerselvam urged the Centre to promulgate an ordinance for the conduct of the sport.