Chennai Model Gaanam Nair Missing Since Friday

A Chennai model named Gaanam Nair has been missing since Friday and the police so far have no leads on her case. An online campaign by friends and family seeking information has gained traction on social media.
Highlights
- The 28-year-old's family has placed an ad in papers
- She left her Chennai home on Friday in her two-wheeler
- Her cell phone has been switched off since
The 28-year-old, who works at a salon as a marketing manager, describes herself on Facebook as a photographer and “model at times”. She lives with relatives; her father is based in Delhi and her mother died a few years ago.
Ms Nair left her house on Friday for work on her two-wheeler, but did not reach her office.
Her cell phone has been switched off since then.
On Facebook, Ms Nair used an account which identified her as Jikki Padhoo.
In March, she posted a note about a lover: “A tear rolls down, from both our eyes, at the same time. My lips quivering, crying, I'm trying to prepare you, pulling myself up. But I give up the next minute. You slap me. You slap me crying, desperate, ‘Get up Gaanam, get up.”
Her family has placed this ad in local newspapers:
Gaanam Nair, also known as jikki has been missing since 26th May. Friends and relatives are in search, please share and help! pic.twitter.com/l5yeePoM8A- Ashok Selvan (@AshokSelvan) May 29, 2017
“We understand she had marriage related issues with her family and had some health issues as well,” said an investigator handling her case, to NDTV.
Her father said, “I'm rushing to Chennai. I shall talk to you soon after landing in Chennai".
Another relative, who didn't want to be named, said, "I don’t think she had any problem with the family.”