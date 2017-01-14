Pongal 2017: People Decorate Homes, Perform Poojas

People decorated their homes with mango leaves and performed poojas to Sun God as they celebrated the harvest festival of Pongal today.Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy offered worship at the Manakula Vinayakar temple.Lt Governor Kiran Bedi performed poojas on the eve of Pongal at Raj Nivas. Yesterday, Ms Bedi had organised a multi-cultural programme on its premises to celebrate Pongal, with staff and their families.It was the first Pongal festival for Kiran Bedi after she assumed office in May last year in the palatial campus.The management of centrally sponsored JIPMER a premier medical college held Rangoli competition as part of Pongal celebrations.A special Pongal bazaar to sell commodities at reasonable prices was also organised by the government at PAPSCO ground.Mr Narayanasamy, Speaker V Vaithilingam, Ministers, MLAs and leaders of various outfits greeted the people of the Union Territory on the occasion of Pongal.Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to people on the occassion of Pongal."Today (January 14) people across India are celebrating various festivals. My greetings to everyone celebrating these auspicious festivals," PM Modi tweeted."May these festivals bring abundance of happiness and prosperity in the lives of our hardworking farmers," PM Modi said."These and many other festivals celebrated across India that add great colour and happiness in our lives. This diversity is India's greatest strength."(with inputs from agencies)