Pongal 2022: Here's Are Wishes, Greetings, Quotes, WhatsApp Messages You Can Share With Your Loved Ones

The festival of ‘Pongal' is a 4-day long extravaganza celebrated by the Tamilian diaspora globally. It is a harvest festival dedicated to the Sun God. This year, the festival will be celebrated from January 14 to 17. Each and every day has its own significance and is celebrated with much enthusiasm and religious fervour. During Pongal, people pray to the Sun God and thank him for a good harvest.

Here are some wishes, messages, quotes, status, greetings that you can share with your family members and friends to wish them well on Pongal:

-- May the sweetness of gur, fresh milk, and all the amazing fruits bring some joy into your life. Wish you a very happy Pongal.

-- Let your Pongal be the start of a refreshing year filled with happiness and peace. Wish you and your family a very happy Pongal.

-- May the sunshine be special for you today and every day ahead. Wishing you a year full of happiness and success ahead. Happy Pongal”

-- I hope this auspicious festival of Pongal brings good luck for you, success, and happiness to your entire family. Happy Pongal 2022.

-- Let the warmth of this festivity fill your life with blessings, happiness, prosperity, and success. Wishing you and your family a very happy Pongal.

-- As we get ready to usher in the festive vibe, I hope this Pongal brings you endless joy, fulfillment, and memorable moments ahead in life. Happy Pongal 2022.

-- Pongal marks a joyous celebration of life. May God bless you with the choicest blessings today, tomorrow, and for all the years ahead. Happy Pongal.

-- May this harvest festival eliminate all the worries and sadness in your life. Hope this Pongal brings you all that your heart desires.

-- Sending you my best wishes on Pongal. Prepare some nice delicious Pongal today and have fun with your family. Hope you have a great festivity.

-- Celebrate this festivity with a heart full of happiness, devotion, and cheer. Have a memorable Pongal.

-- May you enjoy this harvest festival with your loved ones and welcome joy, prosperity, and abundance in life. Wishing you the best on this Pongal and for your life ahead.

-- May the Sun shine differently today and radiate peace, prosperity, good wishes, and luck into your life. Happy Pongal 2022.