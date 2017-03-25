Chennai Police Commissioner S George Transferred Ahead Of RK Nagar By-Polls, Karan Singha Becomes New Chief

Karan Singha will be the new Chennai Police Chief

Ahead of RK Nagar by-poll, the Election Commission has transferred Chennai Police Commissioner S George and replaced him with Karan Singha.Mr Singha currently heads the Crime Branch Criminal Investigation Department (CBCID) wing.In a complaint to the Election Commission, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) sought S George's transfer alleging bias towards the ruling Edappadi K Palaniswami government. The complaint also cited the role of Chennai police in the eviction of DMK legislators from the Tamil Nadu Assembly during the trust vote in February 2017."Mr George was the Joint Commissioner when our party chief Karunanidhi was arrested in 2001," a source from DMK said.Mr George's transfer order was issued last night by the Election Commission, reported PTI.During the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, following a complaint from opposition, Mr George was transferred and was replaced by replacing by JK Tripathy. The state government later brought him back after the elections."We have no say in this. We are professionals and deal with issues professionally ," a senior police officer said.By-elections in Chennai's RK Nagar constituency will be held on April 12. The seat fell vacant after the death of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa in December 2016. Winning the seat holds enormous significance for the various groups fighting for Jayalalithaa's political legacy.The AIADMK will fight for its former chief minister's seat under two factions - party chief VK Sasikala's faction will call itself AIADMK Amma, while that of O Panneerselvam's group will go by the name AIADMK Puratchi Thalaivi Amma.