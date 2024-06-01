Extra Security For Bengal, Andhra Pradesh After Counting Of Votes, Say Sources

The Election Commission has arranged for massive security during counting and after, for two states that have made headlines with poll-related violence. Central forces will be stationed Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal for 15 days after the votes are counted on Tuesday, sources said. Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh have been provided with security forces for two days after the counting day.

Sources in the Commission told NDTV that the poll body will be tough on post-poll violence. The provision of troops has been made on the basis of an assessment provided by the states and Central observers.

The Commission's decision came as the long-drawn seven-phase election concluded this evening. Even today, violence in Bengal made headlines.

In South 24 Parganas district, an angry mob forced its way into polling stations, seized an EVM (Electronic Voting Machine) and threw it in a nearby pond after some polling agents were allegedly barred from entering the booths. Clashes were reported from the heart of Kolkata too -- Satuliya area in Bhangar within the Jadavpur constituency. Several people were injured in the confrontation between the Indian Secular Front (ISF) and CPI(M).

Sandeshkhali under Basirhat Lok Sabha -- which was a running theme for the BJP in this election after allegations of sexual exploitation against the local Trinamool leader -- also witnessed violence that started on Friday night and continued till after polling started in the morning.

Diamond Harbour, the stronghold of TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, saw clashes between TMC and BJP supporters.

In Andhra Pradesh, clashes between workers of Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party and the ruling YSR Congress made headlines on the second phase of polling in May.

With exit polls predicting advantage for the BJP and NDA in both states, calm could prove elusive.