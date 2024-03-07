Kerala Launches India's First Government-Owned OTT Platform 'CSpace'

CSpace adopts a pay-per-view model, charging users Rs 75 per movie. (Representational)
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the state's own Over-The-Top (OTT) platform, CSpace today.
CSpace, India's first government-backed OTT platform, addresses challenges in selecting and distributing content, reports the Wire. Managed by the Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC), CSpace operates under the support of the Department of Cultural Affairs of the Government of Kerala.
Shaji N Karun, film director and chairman of the Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC), said in a press conference, “CSpace is essentially a response to the growing imbalances and multifarious challenges in the OTT sector in terms of content selection and propagation,” the Indian Express quoted Shaji N Karun, noted film director and Chairman, Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC) as saying.
All you need to know about CSpace
- CSpace is India's first government-backed OTT platform, launched with support from the Kerala State Film Development Corporation and the Department of Cultural Affairs in Kerala.
- Each submission on CSpace undergoes a meticulous evaluation process by three curators who consider its artistic, cultural, and entertainment value. Only approved content makes it to the platform.
- The curators have already handpicked 42 films for the first phase of CSpace, including 35 feature films, six documentaries, and one short film. Films that have won national or state awards or have been screened in major film festivals will also be part of the platform's offerings.
- Another special feature of CSpace is its commitment to transparent operations, providing clarity on overall earnings and revenue sharing.
- The platform boasts a curator panel of 60 members, including cultural luminaries like Benyamin, O.V. Usha, Santhosh Sivan, Shyamaprasad, Sunny Joseph, and Jeo Baby.
- CSpace adopts a pay-per-view model, charging users Rs 75 per movie.