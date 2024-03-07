Kerala Launches India's First Government-Owned OTT Platform 'CSpace'

CSpace adopts a pay-per-view model, charging users Rs 75 per movie. (Representational)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the state's own Over-The-Top (OTT) platform, CSpace today.

CSpace, India's first government-backed OTT platform, addresses challenges in selecting and distributing content, reports the Wire. Managed by the Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC), CSpace operates under the support of the Department of Cultural Affairs of the Government of Kerala.

Shaji N Karun, film director and chairman of the Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC), said in a press conference, “CSpace is essentially a response to the growing imbalances and multifarious challenges in the OTT sector in terms of content selection and propagation,” the Indian Express quoted Shaji N Karun, noted film director and Chairman, Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC) as saying.

All you need to know about CSpace