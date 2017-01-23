Punjab is freezing cold but its politics is boiling hot. February 4 is a day which will determine if Punjab is ready for new politics or if it will again go for status quo; will it dare to dream differently like Delhi and reject old politics, or will it dread walking that extra mile which changes the course of history? Punjab is on the cusp of a new dawn. After a long time, the revolutionary fervour for which Punjab is known can be sensed in the air. Punjab is waiting to seek revenge for plunder in the name of punjabiyat. Punjab wants to come out of the hiatus which resists change. It is in this context entry of Navjot Singh Sidhu has failed to write a new chapter.Sidhu's entry has got a lot of TV space in an era of "entertainment journalism." The print media has not gone as overboard but it has also given over-the-top coverage by its own standards. The digital space has enjoyed some funny jokes: there is no doubt that Sidhu is an entertainer par excellence. He is probably the only man across the globe who is so handsomely paid for his laughter. He is also probably the only cricket commentator who is paid richly for talking anything but cricket. He is probably the only test cricketer who became more famous after retirement. And he is a politician that Machiavelli would be proud of.Sidhu is quintessentially a celebrity who has dived into politics in search of more fame and power. He is a two-time member of parliament, not known for his oratory in the house or for making any political move to fight for the people of his constituency. He was more comfortable in the cool ambience of TV studios. So when he decided to jump off the Modi ship, I was pleasantly surprised. He could not have asked for a better job as a Rajya Sabha MP. He had many meetings with AAP leaders, but his entry into the party did not become a reality.Sidhu's move to the Congress is to Punjab what the Kiran Bedi moment was to Delhi. In 2015, when her name was announced as the BJP's choice for Chief Minister, political pundits considered it a master stroke. Even we thought that she would be a tough nut to crack due to her clean image and being the popular face of the Anna movement. The BJP had calculated that she was probably the only one who could match Arvind in honesty, integrity and probity in public life. But the more she spoke, the more votes she fetched for AAP.Despite being in public life for so long, Kiran Bedi could not reconcile to the fact that politics was not about speaking per se, but about what to speak, how much to speak, when to speak and with whom to speak. Her speech brought defeat even for her. Her baptism in politics was over before it could begin. Kiran Bedi could teach Siddhu a lesson that in politics, speaking too much is the most dangerous enemy one can invite to one's home. But he does not seem to want to learn from her. And this could be his biggest undoing.Secondly, in Delhi, Kiran's entry heralded the weakness of the BJP vis-a-vis AAP which gave a psychological edge to AAP. The message was clear. The BJP did not have a leader of the stature of Arvind Kejriwal so the party had to borrow from outside. Her entry also annoyed a major section of the BJP leadership and workers who had been toiling for years for the party. The question before them was if should they work for someone who had ridiculed the party in the past. Her victory would mean the end of a career for many stalwarts. Why would they work to make her a leader at their own expense? Why will seasoned Congress leaders and workers in Punjab let Siddhu succeed, spread his wings? Ultimately, they will be the losers!Sidhu, the other day, was making fun of Rahul Gandhi in his public speeches, and now the same Sidhu is singing paeans to him - who will believe him? As a former cricketer, his USP was a non-politician type of attitude but if he also behaves like seasoned politicians, then he is no different from the others. With joining the Congress, he has also become one in the crowd, losing his lustre and image. People won't mind a regular politician changing tracks, but that is not expected from an icon.And as a politician, he has proved to be a novice. He started out as the "potential" Chief Ministerial candidate for AAP, then he tried to form a political party, and finally he joined the Congress without any tangible gain; so, at max, he might emerge as an MLA. In the process, he lost a Rajya Sabha Seat, did not become a focal point in Punjab elections and now he is one among many leaders in Congress despite much media hype. That shows his political immaturity. In the process he lost his iconic currency and credibility.He is also not someone who can transfer votes. He is no mass leader like Arvind and Modi. He can't boast of representing any social base. People flock to him because he is famous and known through TV. He has not done anything worthwhile as an MP too. Most of the time he was residing in Mumbai.So what is the Sidhu factor ? Can any one guess ? Political commentators will be wise after the election results, but I would like to put my neck out. I can say that the Sidhu factor in Punjab is a myth, coined by the media. His journey lacks conviction and does not provide any vision for the future of Punjab. I will be surprised if he stays the course.(Ashutosh joined the Aam Aadmi Party in January 2014.)