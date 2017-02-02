When A Lion Got Up Close And Personal With Car Full Of Tourists

Spare a thought for these tourists on safari in the Bannerghatta National Park near Bengaluru - they got a whole lot more than expected while driving around the national park. A terrifying video, currently making the rounds of social media, shows a male lion trying to jump on their car as his female counterpart looks on. The video appears to have been recorded by people in a car behind the one the lion attacked. Thankfully, no one was injured during the incident. But the video is sure to scare the living daylights out of anyone watching.
Several versions of the video being circulated show the SUV moving at a slow pace, most likely to get a better look at the lioness standing close by. This goes on for a few seconds until the lion appears from behind the bushes. The lion first looks at the car behind the SUV it eventually attacks. And that stare is scary enough to make anyone shudder.
It eventually turns its attention towards the SUV and tries to climb on it. In case you don't get how frightening this is, the lion's front paws reach the top of the SUV quite easily. That's how huge it is.
What's odd is that while the SUV first drives forward, the car is then seen halting after a short distance. You can even hear those recording the video asking why the car had stopped after the startling incident.
"The attack took place on January 28 or 29. The driver is clearly at fault. He should never have stopped the car, which he probably did to please the visitors. We've removed him from safari duty," Santosh Kumar from the Bannerghatta Biological Park told The Times of India.
Take a look at the video below:
