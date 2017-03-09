Viral: Photo Series Proves 'Not All Men' Believe In Gender Stereotypes

On International Women's Day yesterday, our newsfeeds were flooded with photos, videos and sketches honouring women. It made sense that most of them featured women. However, it was a pleasant surprise when we came across this one photo series which had men celebrating Women's Day. Shared on a Facebook page called Those Guy, the album has 12 photos of men holding white boards. The simple message on each white board smashes gender stereotypes in just one sentence each.Beginning with the hashtag 'I am a man,' each man then goes on to write about how the women in his life are killing it in roles that are traditionally reserved for men. One man, for example, admits that his girlfriend beats him at FIFA, while another says that his sister is his financial advisor.Since being shared online 23 hours ago, the album has collected over 7,000 reactions and more than 12,000 shares. "You men are awesome. Cheers !!!" says one commenter. "Thank you beautiful men for your efforts, really appreciate. But somehow it gives an idea that women have to be like man to be respected. Appreciate her for what she is, for the feminine godliness she is," writes another, making a valid point.Check the photos out below:What do you think? Let us know using the comments section below.