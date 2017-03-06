Viral: Pakistani Groom's WWE-Style Wedding Entrance Is A Must Watch

This man took WWE fandom to another level. A groom from Pakistan made the most dramatic entry at his wedding. Kichoo Ahmer from Lahore entered the venue with the theme song of WWE wrestler Triple H playing in the background. Kichoo stunned the wedding guests as he made his way to the venue with a championship belt and fireworks. There was even a mock ring with garlands instead of ropes.If you were planning to top this, you'd have to do better than just dancing to a Bollywood number.He even did Triple H's signature pose along with the water spitting move. People were clearly delighted.The video shared by the page 'Sarcasmistan' has been viewed over a million times. "Triple H's entrance theme says 'Time to play the game' this guy nailed it", said a user. Some were inspired to do the same on their wedding. "I don't care if my future husband does this but i'm going to do this on my wedding or mehndi", said a user.Triple H must be proud, Kichoo.Would you try something like this at your wedding?