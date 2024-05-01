Watch: Pakistani Groom Gifts Ex-PM Imran Khan's Framed Picture To Bride On Wedding Day

The groom proudly flaunted the framed picture of Imran Khan in front of the wedding guests.

A video of a groom gifting a framed picture of Imran Khan--Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Imran Khan--to his bride on their wedding day has gone viral on social media. The video starts to show the groom standing on the stage, unwrapping the gift that he bought for his newlywed bride. As soon as the bride notices what's inside it, she bursts into laughter, expressing her happiness on seeing the unexpected gift. The groom finally opens the present and proudly flaunts the framed picture of Imran Khan in front of the wedding guests.

The couple then happily pose for pictures while holding the frame together amid a flower shower and cheering of guests.

''Becoming a common occurrence now. How long before they banned this?'' the video was captioned by an X user.

Watch the video here:

Becoming a common occurrence now. How long before they put a ban on this? pic.twitter.com/c0BJHjTdkQ — Mahvish- (@halfbakedtruths) April 30, 2024

Since being shared on April 30, the video has garnered more than 6,83,000 views and 1,600 likes on X. The video of the unusual gift has garnered mixed reactions on social media, with some users describing it as a ''common occurrence'' at Pakistani weddings.

One user wrote, ''Definitely gonna do this on my shadi with the love of my life.''

Another commented, ''Link with Imran Khan isn't a political affiliation, it's a love story.''

A third said, ''Honestly how long before people step out in big numbers to have him out? This stuff is all good but isn't helping much.''

Some also criticised the practice and found it rather strange. A fourth said, ''Not in a bajillion years, in my wildest most unhinged imagination, would I have guessed what is being unwrapped.''

A fifth added, ''I'm too shocked for words. We are desperate to boycott businesses that are hurting our economy but we won't even raise voice against such cultish practices.''

Mr Khan, who was PM from 2018-2022, remains jailed in multiple cases, including a 14-year jail sentence for him and his wife for the illegal sale of state gifts.

Khan was first imprisoned after being handed a three-year prison sentence in August 2023 by the Election Commission for not declaring assets earned from selling gifts worth more than 140 million rupees (USD 501,000) in state possession and received during his premiership.

In January, Khan and wife Bushra Bibi were handed 14-year jail terms following a separate investigation by the country's top anti-graft body into the same charges involving state gifts.