Donald Trump Remembered 'Beautiful' Chocolate Cake, Forgot US Bombed Syria

Offbeat | Updated: April 13, 2017 18:48 IST
"We had the most beautiful piece of chocolate cake that you've ever seen," Donald Trump said.

NEW DELHI:  US President Donald Trump brought upon himself the collective wrath of the Internet after statements he made during an interview aired on Wednesday. POTUS, in his interview, spoke about eating 'the most beautiful piece of chocolate cake' with Chinese President Xi Jinping when he ordered the airstrike on Syria. During the interview, he also confused the name of the country he launched the missiles at. The comments instantly drew a flood of reactions on Twitter.

"We had finished dinner. We're now having dessert. And we had the most beautiful piece of chocolate cake that you've ever seen and President Xi was enjoying it," Trump said in the interview. He goes to explain how that is when he received a message from the generals that "the ships are locked and loaded."

After praising their military technology and equipment, he spoke about telling the Chinese President about the strike. "I say, 'We've just launched 59 missiles, heading to Iraq.'"

"Headed to Syria," the interviewer corrected him. "Yes, heading towards Syria," saidTrump.

People quickly took to Twitter to post their reactions on the interview.
 
According to reports, the airstrike killed as many as 87 civilians, many of which were children, after hitting a Syrian air base.

