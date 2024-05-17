Man Dubbed Britain's Kindest Plumber Admits To Fabricating Stories To Gain Donations

James Anderson apologised after using photos of a dead woman to promote Depher.

James Anderson, a plumber from Burnley known as "Britain's kindest plumber," is facing accusations of fabricating heartwarming stories to solicit donations for his charity, Depher (Disabled and Elderly, Plumbing and Heating Emergency Response), according to a BBC investigation.

The BBC alleges that Anderson has repeatedly used photos of the same dead woman in social media posts promoting Depher's work. Additionally, the investigation claims Anderson filmed and shared videos and images of a vulnerable customer in his nineties, publicly disclosing the man's sexuality despite his reported pleas against being filmed for social media. The unnamed customer reportedly told the BBC, "God no," when asked for consent.

Depher claims to use donations for various purposes, including free food deliveries, covering gas and electricity bills, offering pro bono plumbing services, and even assisting with funeral costs for past clients. Anderson's acts of charity gained significant public attention, attracting financial backing from celebrities like Hugh Grant and Lily Allen. He even secured an appearance on ITV's "This Morning" to promote his work.

However, the BBC investigation raises questions about the legitimacy of Depher's activities. The alleged misuse of photos and the disregard for a customer's privacy cast a shadow on Anderson's methods.

Anderson prevented one elderly woman from killing herself, the firm claimed. In fact, she had died years earlier.

He denied some of the BBC's allegations but admitted, "I've made mistakes."

Since 2019, Depher has posted hundreds of stories about acts of kindness it says it has carried out.



The social media stories made him a viral sensation during the UK's cost-of-living crisis and brought in at least 2 million pounds in donations, according to a BBC analysis of his company's accounts.