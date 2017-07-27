This Lucknow Firm Wants To Deliver Your Food... Via Drones. Watch Video

Online Kaka is the brainchild of Ahad Arshad and Mohd Bilal, who have been working on the project for the last one year and are in touch with authorities to get approval for it. "We have sent a letter to the DM of Lucknow asking for permission to let us to use drone for delivering food. The civil aviation ministry is also waiting for a nod from the Government of India," says Mr Kumar.
A video of the drone shared on Online Kaka's Facebook page demonstrates how the delivery system would work. "The drone video was shot on June 30 at Mahanagar, Lucknow. The test run was done using a box which had eatables. The company is working on increasing the lifting capacity of drones," says Mr Kumar.
