Ryanair's Cheeky Response To Passenger Who Complained About Legroom On Flight Is Viral

European budget airline Ryanair is known for its savage responses to complaints. Recently, an X user shared his flight experience with Ryanair, where he complained about 'not enough' legroom as his feet touched the front seat.

X user named The Last King wrote, "Ryanair, I'll come with my own legroom next time."

Ryanair chimed in with a funny reply, like they always do. "Come with your own plane next time," the airline wrote.

The airline and customer exchange got 5.8 million views on X.

Meanwhile, the airline responded witty to Met Gala's 2024 theme. Ryanair wrote this in response to media outlet Pop Crave's post on the fashion event. They wrote, "The 2024 Met Gala is 3 weeks away - this year's dress code is 'The Garden of Time.' Who's on your dream guest list?" Responding to the same, the airline shared an edited picture of one of its aircraft's bodies with flowers and leaves along with a set of lips with pink lipstick. They said, "born to slay, forced to fly."

Earlier, a woman travelling from Ryanair in Europe shelled out extra money for what she thought would be a window seat. But unfortunately, her seat didn't have any windows.

The infuriated passenger tweeted a picture of the seat she got on the flight. The passenger, Martaverse, along with the picture wrote, "Seriously @Ryanair I paid for the window seat."

On this, the airline responded to the passenger with the same picture but encircled the small circular glass opening they had on their emergency door, justifying that they did offer a window seat to the passenger.