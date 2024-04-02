Passenger Complains About 'No Window' On Airplane Seat, Ryanair Responds

The airline is known for its savage response to customer complaints.

When flying, most people try to pick the best seats for themselves before boarding the plane. While most opt for aisle seats, many prefer window seats to enjoy the clouds and picturesque views from thousands of feet up in the air. A user travelling on a Ryanair flight said that she booked a "window seat with no window". She also shared a picture of a man sitting on a seat which didn't have any windows.

"Finally happened to us, booked a window seat with no window such an incredible experience. Thanks @Ryanair," Gabi wrote on X (formerly Twitter) alongside two emojis. The Dublin-headquartered company took note of the same and wrote, "staring at it won't change it."

staring at it won't change it https://t.co/R182BgYGd5 — Ryanair (@Ryanair) April 1, 2024

The cheeky response from the air carrier has received more than three lakh views and over six thousand likes. It has also led to mixed responses from the internet.

"No ways this can't be true. Whose the social media manager," commented a person.

"It's a Boeing, so you are never sure until you land," said a user.

Another wrote, "There's at least some window there, what do you expect. You pay 1/3 for a flight, you get 1/3 of a window.."

"At least it's not a door," said a person.

"Making fun of a disservice, won't rid you of being accountable!!" remarked a person.

A person added, "Ryan air is truly such a gem."

The airline is known for its savage response to customer complaints. In November, an X user asked the airline for a refund of their ticket after she discovered her husband cheating on her. The traveller wrote, "@Ryanair hi I booked flights for myself and my husband to go away I've just found out his having an affair! Can you refund the flights or at least change my name to his bit on the sides as she's welcome to him!"

Replying to her, the airline said, "emotional baggage costs extra, Karlie."



