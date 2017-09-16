This Donald Trump-Melania Trump Moment Has Been Called Awkward By Twitter

"The US First Lady introduces her husband on stage at an event at Joint Base Andrews. He thanks her with a handshake," says the tweet posted with the video. It's not only the handshake that has Twitter's attention, though. Many have also pointed out the way POTUS nudges the First lady off the stage after their handshake.
The US First Lady introduces her husband on stage at an event at Joint Base Andrews. He thanks her with a handshake. pic.twitter.com/fPQNoMpnWa- Caitriona Perry (@CaitrionaPerry) September 15, 2017
Of course, Twitter has been at it posting about the moment, many calling it yet another awkward on-camera encounter between the couple.
What did I just watch?!? This is so awkward.- Kathryn Civiello (@KathrynCiviello) September 16, 2017
Yeah, that's not awkward in the least.- Sweet Starry Girl (@starsfault) September 16, 2017
O.M.G. That's awkward.- Aaron Magnin (@magnin24) September 16, 2017
anybody else find that a little weird ??- Karla M (@TheNFL_Chica2) September 16, 2017
That looked totally awkward & she looked like she felt awkward. Then it's like he pushes her off the stage. Wow.- Laura McGinnis (@TxsleuthUSA) September 16, 2017
And then he pushes her off the stage...- Gracie St. Ives (@roguecats7) September 16, 2017
Did he give a slight push out the way? pic.twitter.com/Dh6iT8DAAy- Diya Khothule (@BKLYN_Diya) September 16, 2017
September 15, 2017
This isn't the first time Twitter noticed an awkward moment between US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. Back in May, Twitter trolled the couple after FLOTUS appeared to swat the President's hand during their visit to Israel and again after she appeared to evade holding President Trump's hand.
Click for more trending news