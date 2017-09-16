This Donald Trump-Melania Trump Moment Has Been Called Awkward By Twitter

Twitter is calling it yet another awkward on-camera encounter between the couple

Offbeat | | Updated: September 16, 2017 17:41 IST
An all new clip of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump has become the subject of Twitter's trolling. The video shows Mr Trump shaking hands with FLOTUS after she introduced him at a recent event and Twitter has collectively termed the moment 'awkward'. Shared by journalist Caitriona Perry on Twitter, the video has collected over 7,500 retweets, more than 12,700 'likes' and lots of comments.

"The US First Lady introduces her husband on stage at an event at Joint Base Andrews. He thanks her with a handshake," says the tweet posted with the video. It's not only the handshake that has Twitter's attention, though. Many have also pointed out the way POTUS nudges the First lady off the stage after their handshake.
 
Of course, Twitter has been at it posting about the moment, many calling it yet another awkward on-camera encounter between the couple.
 
This isn't the first time Twitter noticed an awkward moment between US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. Back in May, Twitter trolled the couple after FLOTUS appeared to swat the President's hand during their visit to Israel and again after she appeared to evade holding President Trump's hand.

