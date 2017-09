This Donald Trump-Melania Trump Moment Has Been Called Awkward By Twitter

The video has over 7,500 retweets and more than 12,700 'likes' on Twitter. (AFP Photo)

The US First Lady introduces her husband on stage at an event at Joint Base Andrews. He thanks her with a handshake. pic.twitter.com/fPQNoMpnWa - Caitriona Perry (@CaitrionaPerry) September 15, 2017

What did I just watch?!? This is so awkward. - Kathryn Civiello (@KathrynCiviello) September 16, 2017

Yeah, that's not awkward in the least. - Sweet Starry Girl (@starsfault) September 16, 2017

O.M.G. That's awkward. - Aaron Magnin (@magnin24) September 16, 2017

anybody else find that a little weird ?? - Karla M (@TheNFL_Chica2) September 16, 2017

That looked totally awkward & she looked like she felt awkward. Then it's like he pushes her off the stage. Wow. - Laura McGinnis (@TxsleuthUSA) September 16, 2017

And then he pushes her off the stage... - Gracie St. Ives (@roguecats7) September 16, 2017

Did he give a slight push out the way? pic.twitter.com/Dh6iT8DAAy - Diya Khothule (@BKLYN_Diya) September 16, 2017

An all new clip of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump has become the subject of Twitter's trolling. The video shows Mr Trump shaking hands with FLOTUS after she introduced him at a recent event and Twitter has collectively termed the moment 'awkward'. Shared by journalist Caitriona Perry on Twitter, the video has collected over 7,500 retweets, more than 12,700 'likes' and lots of comments."The US First Lady introduces her husband on stage at an event at Joint Base Andrews. He thanks her with a handshake," says the tweet posted with the video. It's not only the handshake that has Twitter's attention, though. Many have also pointed out the way POTUS nudges the First lady off the stage after their handshake.Of course, Twitter has been at it posting about the moment, many calling it yet another awkward on-camera encounter between the couple.This isn't the first time Twitter noticed an awkward moment between US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. Back in May, Twitter trolled the couple after FLOTUS appeared to swat the President's hand during their visit to Israel and again after she appeared to evade holding President Trump's hand Click for more trending news