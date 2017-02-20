This 2012 Mail Exchange Is Going Viral Because Of Donald Trump Clause

Highlights A 2012 contract between two American brothers is currently going viral It seems to have semi-predicted Donald Trump's rise to presidency The tweet has gone viral with over 9,800 'likes' on Twitter

My brother gave me a real loan in 2012. This is an actual contract between us. He just found it. Look at the bullet third to last. pic.twitter.com/ozbaKUFxQe - Judd (@AnarchyNoww) February 17, 2017

A 2012 loan contract between two American brothers is currently going viral all over social media, thanks to an interesting clause mentioned in it. The 'contract' - complete with signatures of the two brothers and a witness - seems to have semi-predicted Donald Trump's rise to the presidency of the United States, five years before it happened. Judd Markowitz, the 'borrower' of $2,000, tweeted the contract on February 18. It has since gone viral with over 9,800 'likes' and 6,800 retweets on Twitter."My brother gave me a real loan in 2012. This is an actual contract between us. He just found it. Look at the bullet third to last," Mr Markowitz says on Twitter. The image attached shows the 'contract' between the brothers, which is actually a printout of an email detailing their agreement.The bond clearly stipulates that the loan repayment will be waived only if certain circumstances occur. It goes on to list said conditions, one of which points to Donald Trump's presidency. "Rick Santorum or Donald Trump becomes President in 2016," says the contract.Just to give you a reference, some of the other conditions include Ryan Markowitz (the lender) winning the lottery, Judd Markowitz becoming a father of septuplets and even Jesus coming back to life.Tweeple are getting a bit obsessed with this exchange. Many are even wondering if the contract is void now that Donald Trump really has become the US President. Few are arguing that even though Mr Trump won the election in 2016, he was referred to as President-Elect until his inauguration ceremony on January 20, 2017."If he's looking for a loophole...Trump didn't actually become president until 2017," says one commenter on Twitter. "Wow. I did not think I'd see the day. Something good that actually came out of this presidency. For only 1 person, but still," says another. "Wow! Be careful what you (don't) wish for!" one Twitter user says. "I have a feeling you'd much rather have to pay it back than have it forgiven this way," says another.Wonder what President Donald Trump has to say, if anything, about this.