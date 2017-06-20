Pakistan's Azhar Ali Thanks 'Legends' MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh. Here's Why

"Thanks to these legends for sparing their time for my kids they were so happy," Azhar Ali says on Twitter. His tweet is accompanied with pictures of Dhoni, Virat and Yuvraj posing along with his sons.
Thanks to these legends for sparing their time for my kids they were so happy.... @msdhoni@imVkohli@YUVSTRONG12pic.twitter.com/mxWlwsOxrI- Azhar Ali (@AzharAli_) June 20, 2017
The pictures have definitely touched a chord with people on Twitter. Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt is among those who have posted comments on the photos.
Humanity restored! The world is changed by your action not your opinion.- Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) June 20, 2017
Sir loads of respect- Azhar Ali (@AzharAli_) June 20, 2017
Here's what others on Twitter are saying:
Yup great legends of the game and respect them alot.- Muddassir Iqbal (@mi78m) June 20, 2017
The best part addressing them as legends :) Thanks a ton @AzharAli_ :)- Rohit Venkatraman (@RohitvNiranjan) June 20, 2017
that's the spirit behind the cricket..isse hi insaniyat kehte hai...- saad tailor (@saadtailor11) June 20, 2017
There is no substitute 4 humbleness.Great players are remembered in history as great not 4 their playing skills but 4 their attitute- MAK (@MAK57095179) June 20, 2017
Wonderful to see Indian legends doing what makes them a wonderful human being and legend in its true essence. Thanks Team India.- Mohsin (@Mohsin_Bhagt) June 20, 2017
Aggression should be left on the field. Off the field we are all human and share a common love - cricket! Lovely pics :)- Fizaa. (@BasAinvayi) June 20, 2017
A few days ago, another similar photo of former India captain MS Dhoni holding Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed's son, Abdullah, went viral.
This picture captures the soul of Ind-Pak matches. Enemies on the field. BFFs off the field. Dhoni with Sarfaraz's son, Abdullah. pic.twitter.com/O6p3CPpIUn- Humayoun Khan (@HumayounAK) June 17, 2017
Pakistan defeated India to emerge as the winners of the ICC Champions Trophy - they beat India by 180 runs to clinch the series at The Oval on Sunday.
