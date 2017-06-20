Pakistan's Azhar Ali Thanks 'Legends' MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh. Here's Why

"Humanity restored!" filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt commented on the pictures

Updated: June 20, 2017
Former India captain MS Dhoni with Pakistan's opener Azhar Ali's sons.

Days after the ICC Champions Trophy final between India and Pakistan, a wonderful tweet by Pakistan's opener Azhar Ali is winning Twitter. Proving that sports has always been beyond boundaries, the cricketer thanked MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh for taking time out to click pictures with his sons. Since being posted about an hour ago, the tweet has collected over 4,700 'likes' and 2,300 retweets so far - and very much counting.

"Thanks to these legends for sparing their time for my kids they were so happy," Azhar Ali says on Twitter. His tweet is accompanied with pictures of Dhoni, Virat and Yuvraj posing along with his sons.
 
The pictures have definitely touched a chord with people on Twitter. Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt is among those who have posted comments on the photos.
 
Here's what others on Twitter are saying:
 
A few days ago, another similar photo of former India captain MS Dhoni holding Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed's son, Abdullah, went viral.
 
Pakistan defeated India to emerge as the winners of the ICC Champions Trophy - they beat India by 180 runs to clinch the series at The Oval on Sunday.

