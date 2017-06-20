Pakistan's Azhar Ali Thanks 'Legends' MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh. Here's Why

Thanks to these legends for sparing their time for my kids they were so happy.... @msdhoni@imVkohli@YUVSTRONG12pic.twitter.com/mxWlwsOxrI - Azhar Ali (@AzharAli_) June 20, 2017

Humanity restored! The world is changed by your action not your opinion. - Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) June 20, 2017

Sir loads of respect - Azhar Ali (@AzharAli_) June 20, 2017

Yup great legends of the game and respect them alot. - Muddassir Iqbal (@mi78m) June 20, 2017

The best part addressing them as legends :) Thanks a ton @AzharAli_ :) - Rohit Venkatraman (@RohitvNiranjan) June 20, 2017

that's the spirit behind the cricket..isse hi insaniyat kehte hai... - saad tailor (@saadtailor11) June 20, 2017

There is no substitute 4 humbleness.Great players are remembered in history as great not 4 their playing skills but 4 their attitute - MAK (@MAK57095179) June 20, 2017

Wonderful to see Indian legends doing what makes them a wonderful human being and legend in its true essence. Thanks Team India. - Mohsin (@Mohsin_Bhagt) June 20, 2017

Aggression should be left on the field. Off the field we are all human and share a common love - cricket! Lovely pics :) - Fizaa. (@BasAinvayi) June 20, 2017

This picture captures the soul of Ind-Pak matches. Enemies on the field. BFFs off the field. Dhoni with Sarfaraz's son, Abdullah. pic.twitter.com/O6p3CPpIUn - Humayoun Khan (@HumayounAK) June 17, 2017