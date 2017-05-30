No, Not Special Effects. Man Flies In On Drone Before Football Match

It may look like a scene straight out of a Marvel movie, but we assure you it happened for real. At the Portuguese Cup final on Sunday, a man actually did fly through air to deliver a football to the referee. The Benfica vs Vitoria de Guimaraes final saw an official flying in on a drone to kick-start the match. The Guardian reports that he flew around for 70 meters in the rain on the skateboard-shaped drone before touching down expertly to deliver the ball.
The video of the official on his levitating hoverboard has gone viral with over 3 lakh views on YouTube in just one day.
Watch the incredible footage below:
The days of the future are finally here, it seems.
