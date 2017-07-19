Mr Bean, Gordon Ramsay Star In Airlines Safety Video, Internet Approves "A really good way to get across a serious message in a fun and entertaining way," writes one viewer

Rowan Atkinson is one of the many celebrities to star in the safety video.



Watch it below:







Since being shared online 23 hours ago, the video has been viewed over 1.6 lakh times on YouTube alone. The quintessentially-British humour seems to have struck a chord with the viewers, going by the reactions on social media:

Superb, a really good way to get across a serious message in a fun and entertaining way..... - Chris Pope (@Chris_Pope_NOW) July 18, 2017 I LOVE IT!!! - Fahima Begum (@FahimaBegum2) July 18, 2017 Love it!!!! - D (@LHRbloke) July 18, 2017

The video will be played on British Airways flights from September 1 onwards.









