Mr Bean, Gordon Ramsay Star In Airlines Safety Video, Internet Approves

"A really good way to get across a serious message in a fun and entertaining way," writes one viewer

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: July 19, 2017 17:09 IST
Rowan Atkinson is one of the many celebrities to star in the safety video.

For its latest safety video, British Airways has partnered with Comic Relief to get some of the biggest names in Britain to deliver in-flight safety instructions. Their latest video stars Academy Award-nominated Chiwetel Ejiofor, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and veteran actors Sir Ian McKellen and Thandie Newton, along with Gillian Anderson and the ever-delightful Rowan Atkinson a.k.a. Mr Bean. All of them come together to 'audition' for a coveted part in British Airways' safety video in this hilarious sketch.

Watch it below:



Since being shared online 23 hours ago, the video has been viewed over 1.6 lakh times on YouTube alone. The quintessentially-British humour seems to have struck a chord with the viewers, going by the reactions on social media:
 
The video will be played on British Airways flights from September 1 onwards.


 

