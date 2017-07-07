Malala Joins Twitter, Gains Over 100K Followers In 30 Minutes

Ms Yousafzai tweeted it was her last day of school and her first day on Twitter. Read the rest of her thread below:
Today is my last day of school and my first day on @Twitter [THREAD]- Malala (@Malala) July 7, 2017
Graduating from secondary school (high school) is bittersweet for me. I'm excited about my future, but... 2/- Malala (@Malala) July 7, 2017
....I know that millions of girls around the world are out of school and may never get the opportunity to complete their education. 3/- Malala (@Malala) July 7, 2017
Next week, I will be back on my #GirlPowerTrip to meet girls in Middle East, Africa & Latin America. 4/- Malala (@Malala) July 7, 2017
Each girl's story is unique-and girls' voices are our most powerful weapons in the fight for education and equality. 5/- Malala (@Malala) July 7, 2017
On and off Twitter, I'm fighting for girls will you join me?6/- Malala (@Malala) July 7, 2017
While it appears Ms Yousafzai has had this Twitter account since November 2012, she seems to have only posted her first tweet on Friday.
She previously posted some messages to Twitter via the organization led by her from the handle @MalalaFund. The handle also posted a tweet officially welcoming her to Twitter.
Hey, @Malala! https://t.co/J4ZoNoMHI7- Malala Fund (@MalalaFund) July 7, 2017
The young activist is being welcomed to Twitter and getting some fascinating advice by seasoned tweeple:
Welcome @Malala! pic.twitter.com/cRKrJNpdh3- Twitter (@Twitter) July 7, 2017
Welcome. Block trolls early & often, use GIFs every day.- Mike Stuchbery (@MikeStuchbery_) July 7, 2017
Welcome, Malala! I'm looking forward to hearing your voice here.- Helen E. Brown (@AskHelenBrown) July 7, 2017
Welcome to twitter! May you continue to be an inspiration to girls everywhere!- Jeremy Dickey (@JeremyDDickey) July 7, 2017
Welcome, @Malala! We need more people like you on Twitter.- Think Olga (@ThinkOlga) July 7, 2017
