Malala Joins Twitter, Gains Over 100K Followers In 30 Minutes

Malala Yousafzai has had this Twitter account since 2012 but seems to have posted her first tweet now.

Today is my last day of school and my first day on @Twitter [THREAD] - Malala (@Malala) July 7, 2017

Graduating from secondary school (high school) is bittersweet for me. I'm excited about my future, but... 2/ - Malala (@Malala) July 7, 2017

....I know that millions of girls around the world are out of school and may never get the opportunity to complete their education. 3/ - Malala (@Malala) July 7, 2017

Next week, I will be back on my #GirlPowerTrip to meet girls in Middle East, Africa & Latin America. 4/ - Malala (@Malala) July 7, 2017

Each girl's story is unique-and girls' voices are our most powerful weapons in the fight for education and equality. 5/ - Malala (@Malala) July 7, 2017

On and off Twitter, I'm fighting for girls will you join me?6/ - Malala (@Malala) July 7, 2017

