Malala Joins Twitter, Gains Over 100K Followers In 30 Minutes

Malala Yousafzai has had this Twitter account since 2012 but seems to have posted her first tweet now.

"Hi, Twitter," tweeted 19-year-old Malala Yousafzai less than an hour ago, marking her debut on the micro-blogging platform. She followed up her first tweet with a Twitter thread, and gained over 100,000 followers in 30 minutes. We're not sure but we're guessing that has to be some kind of record.

Ms Yousafzai tweeted it was her last day of school and her first day on Twitter. Read the rest of her thread below:
 
While it appears Ms Yousafzai has had this Twitter account since November 2012, she seems to have only posted her first tweet on Friday.

She previously posted some messages to Twitter via the organization led by her from the handle @MalalaFund. The handle also posted a tweet officially welcoming her to Twitter.
 
The young activist is being welcomed to Twitter and getting some fascinating advice by seasoned tweeple:
 

