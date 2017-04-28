Kalpit Veerval Scores 100% In JEE Main, Everyone Thinks Of The Same Joke

Kalpit Veerval's impressive performance led to some funny jokes on Twitter.

Kalpit is the first student to score a perfect 100% in the JEE Main competition. #Rajasthan is proud of you. - Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) April 27, 2017

2 mins for Sharma ji as he ll be replaced with Veerwal ji

Congs Kalpit #JEEMain2017 - Urbi Pal (@OnlyUrbi) April 28, 2017

Kalpit Veerval, the guy who has officially beaten "Sharmaji ke ladke ko"



New benchmark set by parents shall be Veervalji ka ladka#JEE#IIT- ilopamudra (@ilopamudra) April 27, 2017

Kalpit Veerval - nightmare of Sharma ji ka beta - SamyadeepPurkayastha (@TheSamyadeep) April 27, 2017

Kalpit Veerwal scored 360/360 i.e., 100% in JEE mains, creating a record.



His parents: Woh dekho Sharma ji ke bete ki taraf. He scored 361. - Furquan Moharkan (@imFmoharkan) April 28, 2017

#KalpitVeerval scored 360/360.

Arvind K - OMR checker is vulnerable. Kuch bhi likho sab correct ho jata hai. Sab mile huye hai. - Sahitya Patel (@sahitya0000) April 28, 2017

Veerval is this gen's beerbal .. :D - Tarun Gaba (@TarunGaba4) April 27, 2017

@SirJadeja OMG Is he Veerval or Birbal.... I m sure same lineage - Magical Girl (@NikkyVyaas) April 27, 2017

Parents be like: Veerval ji ke ladke ko dekho. #JEEMain2017 - San Cha (@sanchamusic) April 28, 2017

Rajasthan's Kalpit Veerval Topped The IIT JEE Mains, Scored 360/360.



Two Minutes Of Silence For His Neighbours, Relatives And Cousins. - AMIT DESWAL (@AMITDESWAL777) April 27, 2017

Bhai itne main toh 2 ladke pass ho jaate #KalpitVeerval#JEEmains #100%marks - Adhish Thakur (@AdhishThakur) April 27, 2017