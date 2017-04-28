Kalpit Veerval Scores 100% In JEE Main, Everyone Thinks Of The Same Joke

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: April 28, 2017 14:39 IST
274 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Kalpit Veerval Scores 100% In JEE Main, Everyone Thinks Of The Same Joke

Kalpit Veerval's impressive performance led to some funny jokes on Twitter.

New Delhi:  Yesterday, Kalpit Veerval from Udaipur, Rajasthan became the first person ever to achieve a perfect score in the JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) Main. The teenager will now appear for the JEE Advanced exam next month to qualify for the prestigious IITs and other top engineering colleges. The 17-year-old scored 360 out of 360 to ace the competitive entrance exam. As expected, Twitter soon exploded with jokes about the wunderkid and his impressive performance. Those congratulating him on his success also included Vasundhara Raje, the Chief Minister of Rajasthan:
 
In fact, #KalpitVeerval soon became a trending hashtag as netizens took to Twitter to congratulate him and jokingly pray for his friends and cousins. Read some of the funniest tweets below:

Everyone thought of the same joke:
 
Haha, but some were still not satisfied
 
Someone took up the opportunity to take a dig at Arvind Kejriwal
 
People compared him to Birbal too
 
And soon imagined how other parents would react
 
Fair
 
But all in all, people came out in huge numbers to congratulate Kalpit for his achievement
 
Kalpit Veerval has also topped the Indian Junior Science Olympiad and National Talent Search Examination in the past. We wish him all the best for the future.

Click here for more trending stories.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

Share this story on

274 Shares
ALSO READHello, It's Yogi Adityanath: Officers Warned He'll Call On Landline Too
Kalpit VeervalKalpit VeerwalJEE topper

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Baahubali 2IPL ScheduleIPL Points TableLive Cricket ScoreBaahubali 2 Movie Review

................................ Advertisement ................................