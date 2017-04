Kalpit Veerval Scores 100% In JEE Main, Everyone Thinks Of The Same Joke

Kalpit is the first student to score a perfect 100% in the JEE Main competition. #Rajasthan is proud of you. - Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) April 27, 2017

2 mins for Sharma ji as he ll be replaced with Veerwal ji

Congs Kalpit #JEEMain2017 - Urbi Pal (@OnlyUrbi) April 28, 2017

Kalpit Veerval, the guy who has officially beaten "Sharmaji ke ladke ko"



New benchmark set by parents shall be Veervalji ka ladka#JEE#IIT- ilopamudra (@ilopamudra) April 27, 2017

Kalpit Veerval - nightmare of Sharma ji ka beta - SamyadeepPurkayastha (@TheSamyadeep) April 27, 2017

Kalpit Veerwal scored 360/360 i.e., 100% in JEE mains, creating a record.



His parents: Woh dekho Sharma ji ke bete ki taraf. He scored 361. - Furquan Moharkan (@imFmoharkan) April 28, 2017

#KalpitVeerval scored 360/360.

Arvind K - OMR checker is vulnerable. Kuch bhi likho sab correct ho jata hai. Sab mile huye hai. - Sahitya Patel (@sahitya0000) April 28, 2017

Veerval is this gen's beerbal .. :D - Tarun Gaba (@TarunGaba4) April 27, 2017

@SirJadeja OMG Is he Veerval or Birbal.... I m sure same lineage - Magical Girl (@NikkyVyaas) April 27, 2017

Parents be like: Veerval ji ke ladke ko dekho. #JEEMain2017 - San Cha (@sanchamusic) April 28, 2017

Rajasthan's Kalpit Veerval Topped The IIT JEE Mains, Scored 360/360.



Two Minutes Of Silence For His Neighbours, Relatives And Cousins. - AMIT DESWAL (@AMITDESWAL777) April 27, 2017

Bhai itne main toh 2 ladke pass ho jaate #KalpitVeerval#JEEmains #100%marks - Adhish Thakur (@AdhishThakur) April 27, 2017

Yesterday, Kalpit Veerval from Udaipur, Rajasthan became the first person ever to achieve a perfect score in the JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) Main. The teenager will now appear for the JEE Advanced exam next month to qualify for the prestigious IITs and other top engineering colleges. The 17-year-old scored 360 out of 360 to ace the competitive entrance exam. As expected, Twitter soon exploded with jokes about the wunderkid and his impressive performance. Those congratulating him on his success also included Vasundhara Raje, the Chief Minister of Rajasthan:In fact, #KalpitVeerval soon became a trending hashtag as netizens took to Twitter to congratulate him and jokingly pray for his friends and cousins. Read some of the funniest tweets below:Everyone thought of the same joke:Haha, but some were still not satisfiedSomeone took up the opportunity to take a dig at Arvind KejriwalPeople compared him to Birbal tooAnd soon imagined how other parents would reactFairBut all in all, people came out in huge numbers to congratulate Kalpit for his achievementKalpit Veerval has also topped the Indian Junior Science Olympiad and National Talent Search Examination in the past. We wish him all the best for the future.Click here for more trending stories.