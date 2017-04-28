Kalpit Veerval Scores 100% In JEE Main, Everyone Thinks Of The Same Joke

Kalpit is the first student to score a perfect 100% in the JEE Main competition. #Rajasthan is proud of you.- Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) April 27, 2017
In fact, #KalpitVeerval soon became a trending hashtag as netizens took to Twitter to congratulate him and jokingly pray for his friends and cousins. Read some of the funniest tweets below:
Everyone thought of the same joke:
2 mins for Sharma ji as he ll be replaced with Veerwal ji- Urbi Pal (@OnlyUrbi) April 28, 2017
Congs Kalpit #JEEMain2017
Kalpit Veerval, the guy who has officially beaten "Sharmaji ke ladke ko"
New benchmark set by parents shall be Veervalji ka ladka#JEE#IIT- ilopamudra (@ilopamudra) April 27, 2017
Kalpit Veerval - nightmare of Sharma ji ka beta- SamyadeepPurkayastha (@TheSamyadeep) April 27, 2017
Haha, but some were still not satisfied
Kalpit Veerwal scored 360/360 i.e., 100% in JEE mains, creating a record.- Furquan Moharkan (@imFmoharkan) April 28, 2017
His parents: Woh dekho Sharma ji ke bete ki taraf. He scored 361.
Someone took up the opportunity to take a dig at Arvind Kejriwal
#KalpitVeerval scored 360/360.- Sahitya Patel (@sahitya0000) April 28, 2017
Arvind K - OMR checker is vulnerable. Kuch bhi likho sab correct ho jata hai. Sab mile huye hai.
People compared him to Birbal too
Veerval is this gen's beerbal .. :D- Tarun Gaba (@TarunGaba4) April 27, 2017
@SirJadeja OMG Is he Veerval or Birbal.... I m sure same lineage- Magical Girl (@NikkyVyaas) April 27, 2017
And soon imagined how other parents would react
Parents be like: Veerval ji ke ladke ko dekho. #JEEMain2017- San Cha (@sanchamusic) April 28, 2017
Rajasthan's Kalpit Veerval Topped The IIT JEE Mains, Scored 360/360.- AMIT DESWAL (@AMITDESWAL777) April 27, 2017
Two Minutes Of Silence For His Neighbours, Relatives And Cousins.
Fair
Bhai itne main toh 2 ladke pass ho jaate #KalpitVeerval#JEEmains #100%marks- Adhish Thakur (@AdhishThakur) April 27, 2017
But all in all, people came out in huge numbers to congratulate Kalpit for his achievement
#KalpitVeervalpic.twitter.com/n0ODVmRcSk- Ankit Sajwan (@Ankii_sajwan) April 27, 2017
Kalpit Veerval has also topped the Indian Junior Science Olympiad and National Talent Search Examination in the past. We wish him all the best for the future.
