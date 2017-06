India vs Pakistan: It's Super Sunday And The Internet Just Can't Keep Calm

India vs Pakistan: Best wishes to India's cricket and hockey teams from sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik

Going to be a #SuperSunday#INDvPAK in cricket and hockey!! — Rajat Hardi (@rajathardi) June 16, 2017

Hockey and Cricket. Semi-final and final. Two teams #INDvPAK .It doesn't get any bigger than this! Best wishes to Team India. #JeetegaIndia — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) June 18, 2017

1,326,801,576 are cancelling all their plans for Sunday evening #IndVsPak Mauka Mauka #INDvBAN — Vibisha_ (@vibisha_) June 15, 2017

Me if someone tries to disturb me on this Sunday #IndvPakpic.twitter.com/MPQIRLgPul — pri (@_AgarTumSaathHo) June 15, 2017

Changed my plans for Sunday one week before I had planned trip to Manali now I ve planned to stick to TV.#SuperSunday#CT17 — Lalit Kumar Sharma (@lalithitechbwn) June 16, 2017

You don't have to cancel plans for Sunday if you haven't made any. #INDvPAK#ICCChampionsTrophypic.twitter.com/s0m0KWqPjq — Sumedha Agrawal (@inshortSA) June 15, 2017

Unfortunately Sooryavansham will have lesser viewership this Sunday #INDvPAK#supersunday — AMIT BIVALKAR (@BIVALKAR) June 15, 2017

It's Super Sunday and the Internet just cannot keep calm. Sports fan or not, today it looks like everyone will be firmly planted in front of a screen tracking the two big India vs Pakistan encounters - one in cricket and the other in hockey. This afternoon's big cricket match has India square off against Pakistan at London's Oval ground. The ICC Champions Trophy final begins at 3 pm IST. Later in the day, India will face Pakistan in the Hockey World League semi-final Pool B game. That starts at 6.30 pm IST in London. Get ready to flip between channels or screens!And with so much sporting action lined up in one day, Twitter can't help but make the same joke - cancel all prior plans and settle in for a 'Super Sunday' glued to the screens:How are you cheering on Team India this Sunday? Let us know in the comments section below!Click for more trending news