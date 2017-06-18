India vs Pakistan: It's Super Sunday And The Internet Just Can't Keep Calm

Cancel all your Sunday plans. It's India vs Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy final later this afternoon and the Hockey World League semi-final later in the evening.

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: June 18, 2017 12:12 IST
India vs Pakistan: Best wishes to India's cricket and hockey teams from sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik

New Delhi:  It's Super Sunday and the Internet just cannot keep calm. Sports fan or not, today it looks like everyone will be firmly planted in front of a screen tracking the two big India vs Pakistan encounters - one in cricket and the other in hockey. This afternoon's big cricket match has India square off against Pakistan at London's Oval ground. The ICC Champions Trophy final begins at 3 pm IST. Later in the day, India will face Pakistan in the Hockey World League semi-final Pool B game. That starts at 6.30 pm IST in London. Get ready to flip between channels or screens!

And with so much sporting action lined up in one day, Twitter can't help but make the same joke - cancel all prior plans and settle in for a 'Super Sunday' glued to the screens:       
 How are you cheering on Team India this Sunday? Let us know in the comments section below!

