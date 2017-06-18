India vs Pakistan: It's Super Sunday And The Internet Just Can't Keep Calm

And with so much sporting action lined up in one day, Twitter can't help but make the same joke - cancel all prior plans and settle in for a 'Super Sunday' glued to the screens:
Going to be a #SuperSunday#INDvPAK in cricket and hockey!!— Rajat Hardi (@rajathardi) June 16, 2017
Hockey and Cricket. Semi-final and final. Two teams #INDvPAK .It doesn't get any bigger than this! Best wishes to Team India. #JeetegaIndia— Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) June 18, 2017
1,326,801,576 are cancelling all their plans for Sunday evening #IndVsPak Mauka Mauka #INDvBAN— Vibisha_ (@vibisha_) June 15, 2017
Me if someone tries to disturb me on this Sunday #IndvPakpic.twitter.com/MPQIRLgPul— pri (@_AgarTumSaathHo) June 15, 2017
Changed my plans for Sunday one week before I had planned trip to Manali now I ve planned to stick to TV.#SuperSunday#CT17— Lalit Kumar Sharma (@lalithitechbwn) June 16, 2017
You don't have to cancel plans for Sunday if you haven't made any. #INDvPAK#ICCChampionsTrophypic.twitter.com/s0m0KWqPjq— Sumedha Agrawal (@inshortSA) June 15, 2017
And it's an #INDvPAK final..!! #Wow#SuperSunday Cardiologists on extra duty #CT17#ChakdeIndia #BleedBlue Let the countdown begin— Priti Singh (@ThePritiSingh) June 15, 2017
Unfortunately Sooryavansham will have lesser viewership this Sunday #INDvPAK#supersunday— AMIT BIVALKAR (@BIVALKAR) June 15, 2017
