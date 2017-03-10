How Shah Rukh Khan Changed A Man's Life Will Double Your Respect For Him

And not only did we have dinner, afterwards he treated me to a beautiful Cuban cigar bought from the hotel. (He was filming Don 2 there) — Shahid Kamal Ahmad (@shahidkamal) March 4, 2017

He showed me just how gracious and decent an extraordinarily gifted and successful man can be. Nice guys don’t have to finish last. — Shahid Kamal Ahmad (@shahidkamal) March 4, 2017

When we met in London, he invited me to a private screening of the unreleased “A-Team” in his hotel. He *personally* brought a drink to me. — Shahid Kamal Ahmad (@shahidkamal) March 4, 2017

It wasn’t a put-on. No act. That was the thing. That was just how he was. I realised I had to change from within to match that attitude. — Shahid Kamal Ahmad (@shahidkamal) March 4, 2017

Not many people will get to spend as much time as I did in the company of a legend like SRK, so I feel compelled to report his decency. — Shahid Kamal Ahmad (@shahidkamal) March 4, 2017

@shahidkamal how r u my man. Miss you. U showed respect to taking Indian film stuff into gaming. Thanks. Be well — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 4, 2017

@shahidkamal let me know where u r at...will come and see u. U still gaming?? — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 4, 2017

@shahidkamal will mail and meet next time I am in London. Be well and give my love to wife. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 4, 2017

@iamsrk How beautiful this whole conversation is!!!!!! There are like 100 separate points that are WONDERFUL.:) — Sarah T (@saraht243) March 5, 2017

@iamsrk@shahidkamal The very reason thousands of people across the globe adore you with all their heart — Roshni (@TheCrazzySRKian) March 5, 2017

@iamsrk@shahidkamal humblest movie starrrrrr ... that's why so many ppl love u — RiddhimaKapoor (@SRKsAngelRiddhi) March 4, 2017

@iamsrk@shahidkamal & this entire convo just proves ur very point shahid. The reason why I respect & love this man is bc of his humbleness — ZUHA KHAN (@Zuha25) March 5, 2017

Shah Rukh Khan isn't called King Khan for no reason. Instances of his humility and charm have touched the hearts of many. One such guy is UK-based video game developer Shahid Kamal Ahmad. In a series of tweets, Shahid details how a meeting with Shah Rukh Khan changed his life. Shahid Kamal Ahmad who is now a known name in the gaming industry explains how the Badshah inspired him to reach the position he's at.'Six years ago today the one and only @iamsrk treated me to dinner in Langkawi. We worked on a game together. He is a complete gentleman. And not only did we have dinner, afterwards he treated me to a beautiful Cuban cigar bought from the hotel. (He was filming Don 2 there). At that time, I was still a kind of loser, but he showed me that nice guys can be winners. (And his work ethic inspired my life changes). He showed me just how gracious and decent an extraordinarily gifted and successful man can be. Nice guys don't have to finish last", he wrote in a series of tweets.Shahid says he was moved to see the actor treat him, 'a nobody', with respect. 'When we met in London, he invited me to a private screening of the unreleased "A-Team" in his hotel. He *personally* brought a drink to me. He showed me the power of service. I was changed. I brought that attitude he showed me in 2011 to all my future dealings with devs', he wrote.The actor spotted Shahid's tweets and immediately responded being the humble man he is. He even promised to see him the next time he is in London after Shahid expressed his desire to thank him personally.Twitter was in awe of the starIf you weren't a SRK fan so far, you will be now.