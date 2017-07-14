Groom, Horse Fall Into Well During Wedding Celebration, Rescued The horse got scared of firecrackers being burst in celebration and fell into the well with the groom

Fortunately, they were both rescued without any injuries. Reports suggest that people were lowered into the well to fasten a rope around the horse. A video clip shot on a mobile phone shows the horse, still decked in wedding finery, being brought up from the well with the help of a loading machine. The wedding party breathed a sigh of relief after the groom was rescued, soon after, absolutely safe and sound.



