Upset Over Husband Gifting TV To Sister, Wife Allegedly Gets Him Killed

Chandra Prakash Mishra wanted to gift a gold ring and a LED to his sister

A wedding in Uttar Pradesh ended in a tragedy for a family after a conflict over the gift led to a murder.

Chandra Prakash Mishra was beaten to death by his wife's family as she was upset with him for gifting a gold ring and a television to his sister on her wedding, the police said.

The incident was reported from a village near Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki.

The 35-year-old wanted to gift a gold ring and a television to his sister, whose wedding was scheduled for April 26.

Chandra Prakash's wife Chabi, however, was upset with her husband's plan which led to heated argument between the couple.

An infuriated Chabi then summoned her brothers to "teach Chandra Prakash a lesson", officials said.

Chabi's brother thrashed the 35-year-old man with sticks for about an hour. His family members rushed him to a hospital where he died of injuries during the treatment.

Police said five people, including Chabi and her brothers, have been arrested and a case has been filed.

"We have arrested the accused and further investigation is on," they said.