Giant Billboard Crushes Parked Cars After Getting Knocked Down By Wind

The incident occurred in Dongguan, China. The video, less than 30 seconds long, first shows the billboard falling and then shows the aftermath of the fall on the cars below.



"Scared us here," says one Facebook user on the video. "Nobody got hurt though? That's good," says another.



A scary video of a giant billboard falling on the ground has been posted online. The video shows the billboard dropping to the ground, crushing several cars underneath it. The clip has invoked quite a few reactions from people on Facebook after it was shared by Shanghaiist The incident occurred in Dongguan, China. The video, less than 30 seconds long, first shows the billboard falling and then shows the aftermath of the fall on the cars below.According to Shanghaiist , no injuries were reported from the incident. It is reported that screws holding the billboard in place were loose and hence, the winds managed to knock the whole thing down."Scared us here," says one Facebook user on the video. "Nobody got hurt though? That's good," says another.Click for more trending news