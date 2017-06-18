Father's Day 2017: These #DadQuotes Prove Fathers Say The Funniest Things

As teen, shouted at Dad: it's not your job to embarrass me! He replied "I know." Then smiled n said "it's one of the perks" #DadQuotes — Susy (@susy_faus) June 14, 2017

My dad told me he accidentally swallowed some scrabble pieces and he "wasn't looking forward to his next vowel movement." #DadQuotes — Kelsey Rakow (@kejade) June 14, 2017

Once my dad went to the grocery store n the cashier asked "if u want the milk in the bag" he said, "just leave it in the carton" #DadQuotes — Marcos (@MarcosAmparo3) June 14, 2017

My dad adamantly stated "Essential oils are used to fry onions rings, wings, or french fries. All other oils are NOT essential." #DadQuotes — Katie Kesler (@katiekesler15) June 14, 2017