Father's Day 2017: These #DadQuotes Prove Fathers Say The Funniest Things

Here are 5 other hilarious tweets that didn't quite make the cut but we think are worth reading for a good laugh:
As teen, shouted at Dad: it's not your job to embarrass me! He replied "I know." Then smiled n said "it's one of the perks" #DadQuotes— Susy (@susy_faus) June 14, 2017
Kid: Dad, im hungry!— Empress Kage (@swissmistress) June 14, 2017
Dad: Hi Hungry, I'm Dad!#DadQuotes
My dad told me he accidentally swallowed some scrabble pieces and he "wasn't looking forward to his next vowel movement." #DadQuotes— Kelsey Rakow (@kejade) June 14, 2017
Once my dad went to the grocery store n the cashier asked "if u want the milk in the bag" he said, "just leave it in the carton" #DadQuotes— Marcos (@MarcosAmparo3) June 14, 2017
My dad adamantly stated "Essential oils are used to fry onions rings, wings, or french fries. All other oils are NOT essential." #DadQuotes— Katie Kesler (@katiekesler15) June 14, 2017
