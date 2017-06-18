Father's Day 2017: These #DadQuotes Prove Fathers Say The Funniest Things

Ahead of Father's Day, Jimmy Fallon shares his favourite tweets with the hashtag #DadQuotes.

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: June 18, 2017 09:50 IST
3 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Father's Day 2017: These #DadQuotes Prove Fathers Say The Funniest Things

Happy Father's Day 2017: Jimmy Fallon shares some of the funniest 'Dad quotes'

New Delhi:  It's Father's Day today and in honour of our awesome dads and father-figures and all the hilarious things they say, late night talk show host Jimmy Fallon asked his viewers to share all the "weird, funny, or embarrassing" things their fathers have ever said with the hashtag #DadQuotes" on Twitter. As a result, the micro-blogging site was flooded with all kinds of pun-filled tweets. He read some of the best tweets in a segment that was posted to YouTube on Friday. Take a look at some of the 'pun'tastic tweets here:



Here are 5 other hilarious tweets that didn't quite make the cut but we think are worth reading for a good laugh: 
  
   

Which dad quote was your favourite? Let us know in the comments section below!

Click for more trending news


Trending

Share this story on

3 Shares
ALSO READFather's Day 2017: There Cannot Be A Better Gift For Your Father This Year, Top 10 Gifts For Father's day
Fathers Day 2017Father's Day 2017Jimmy Fallon

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live Cricket ScoreCars 3Bank Chor

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................