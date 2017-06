Father's Day 2017: These #DadQuotes Prove Fathers Say The Funniest Things

As teen, shouted at Dad: it's not your job to embarrass me! He replied "I know." Then smiled n said "it's one of the perks" #DadQuotes — Susy (@susy_faus) June 14, 2017

My dad told me he accidentally swallowed some scrabble pieces and he "wasn't looking forward to his next vowel movement." #DadQuotes — Kelsey Rakow (@kejade) June 14, 2017

Once my dad went to the grocery store n the cashier asked "if u want the milk in the bag" he said, "just leave it in the carton" #DadQuotes — Marcos (@MarcosAmparo3) June 14, 2017

My dad adamantly stated "Essential oils are used to fry onions rings, wings, or french fries. All other oils are NOT essential." #DadQuotes — Katie Kesler (@katiekesler15) June 14, 2017

It's Father's Day today and in honour of our awesome dads and father-figures and all the hilarious things they say, late night talk show host Jimmy Fallon asked his viewers to share all the "weird, funny, or embarrassing" things their fathers have ever said with the hashtag #DadQuotes" on Twitter. As a result, the micro-blogging site was flooded with all kinds of pun-filled tweets. He read some of the best tweets in a segment that was posted to YouTube on Friday. Take a look at some of the 'pun'tastic tweets here:Here are 5 other hilarious tweets that didn't quite make the cut but we think are worth reading for a good laugh: