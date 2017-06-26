On Eid, A Surprise From WWE's Wrestling Superstars

Eid Mubarak 2017: For wrestling fans, an Eid surprise from WWE superstars

Seeing the @WWE wishing fans an #EidMubarak is so incredibly cool & not something I ever imagined seeing as a kid. Proud to see this! pic.twitter.com/tNYDCPI6GD — Sami Zayn (@iLikeSamiZayn) June 26, 2017

Tearing up a little bit. Never as a kid imagined WWE wishing us an #EidMubarak would ever even be considered. Thank so much. — Manar (@Manarmageddon) June 26, 2017

Pretty cool WWE. Eid Mubarak to you too

Thanks #EidMubarak — Abdelrahman Mohamed (@AbdelRahmanmo36) June 26, 2017

Glad they could do it since the White House didn't celebrate it for the first time in 20 years... — Ben Helman (@henbelman) June 26, 2017

Thanks for doing this — 3 AM In Nashville (@GiftOfAntonio) June 26, 2017