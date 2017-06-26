On Eid, A Surprise From WWE's Wrestling Superstars

#WWEChampion@JinderMahal, @iLikeSamiZayn, @MojoRawleyWWE, and MORE @WWE Superstars wish the @WWEUniverse happy and blessed Eid. #EidMubarakpic.twitter.com/bc6K6mhLaS— WWE (@WWE) June 26, 2017
Rami Stephen Sebei is a Canadian professional wrestler of Syrian decent, who is signed to WWE under the ring name Sami Zayn. Featured in the video, he tweets that growing up, he never imagined WWE wishing fans on Eid:
Seeing the @WWE wishing fans an #EidMubarak is so incredibly cool & not something I ever imagined seeing as a kid. Proud to see this! pic.twitter.com/tNYDCPI6GD— Sami Zayn (@iLikeSamiZayn) June 26, 2017
That sentiment was echoed by many appreciative WWE fans on Twitter:
Tearing up a little bit. Never as a kid imagined WWE wishing us an #EidMubarak would ever even be considered. Thank so much.— Manar (@Manarmageddon) June 26, 2017
Pretty cool WWE. Eid Mubarak to you too— Abdelrahman Mohamed (@AbdelRahmanmo36) June 26, 2017
Thanks #EidMubarak
Glad they could do it since the White House didn't celebrate it for the first time in 20 years...— Ben Helman (@henbelman) June 26, 2017
Thanks for doing this— 3 AM In Nashville (@GiftOfAntonio) June 26, 2017
The video featrures India's Jeet Rama (as Satender Dagar is known in the WWE universe), along with Kishan Raftaar (or Lovepreet Sangha) as well as real-life brothers Gurvinder "Gurv" and Harvinder "Harv" Sihra, who go by their respective wrestling names Sunil and Samir Singh. They are better known in the WWE world as The Bollywood Boyz.
Indo-Canadian wrestler Yuvraj "Raj" Singh Dhesi, who performs on WWE's SmackDown brand under the ring name Jinder Mahal as well as Dean Jonathan Muhtadi, who is an American professional wrestler currently signed to WWE under the ring name Mojo Rawley also wish fans a happy Eid in the video.
