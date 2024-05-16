Woman, 20, Found Dead In Bengaluru Home With Slit Marks On Neck, Wrist

The woman's mother, who is a social activist, said that she wants justice for her daughter (File)

A 20-year-old woman was found dead inside the bathroom of her home in Bengaluru yesterday. She was found dead with slit marks on her neck and wrist of her left hand, said police.

Yesterday evening, the woman's brother kept knocking on the bathroom door but there was no response. The door was then struck down only to find the woman lying dead on the bathroom floor.

The police says a suicide note has been discovered, however, the woman's mother denies that she killed herself.

"At around 7.30 pm yesterday, a 20-year-old woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances. Prima facie, according to the information available, her hand and neck were cut, and she died of blood loss," said the police.

DCP South S. Lokesh Jagalsar said that they are investigating the case from all angles and are waiting for the post-mortem report to determine whether this was a suicide or murder. "We are expecting the post mortem report. We will investigate the case from all angles," he said.

The woman's mother, who is a social activist, said that she wants justice for her daughter. Devastated by the loss, she said, "I have raised her with so much love. No matter what, she would face everything with courage. She always used to tell me everything. I don't know what happened this time. I am an activist. I have rescued and questioned so many people. If someone had a grudge, they may have caused this. I don't know what happened to her. I want justice. She was a courageous girl."

