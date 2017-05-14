Cop Halts Traffic To Help Elderly Man Cross Road In Heartwarming Video

Here's something we don't see everyday. In a moving display of humanity, a policeman in China stopped traffic to help an old man cross the road. In a video being shared on Chinese social media, a police car stops in the middle of a busy intersection. A uniformed police officer steps out of his car and signals traffic to stop. Traffic comes to a halt as the cop leaves the frame and disappears briefly. After a few seconds, he reappears with an old man. Holding his hand, he slowly guides the elderly man to the other side of the road as vehicles patiently wait for the man to cross.

According to CGTN, the helpful policeman in the video is Li Kang, who works with Chengdu Municipal Public Security Bureau.

"I was afraid that he would be knocked down or frightened by the passing vehicles,” he told the press.

Watch the moment here





The incredible moment was recorded in Sichuan province in China earlier this week.

