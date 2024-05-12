Cop In US Fired After Groping Adult Content Creator In Staged Traffic Stop Stunt

The department said its not clear if Herman was on the clock while making the video.

A police officer in Nashville was fired after a video surfaced of him groping a woman's breasts while in uniform during a fake traffic stop. According to the New York Post, Officer Sean Herman was fired Thursday for wearing his full uniform for a cameo in an X-rated OnlyFans video produced by a local star called Jordin.

In a video titled ''Can't believe he didn't arrest me,'' Jordin could be seen sitting in the driver's seat when a police officer approached her window. When the officer asks her for her license and registration, she tells him that she does not have the correct documents and then pulls down her top. The officer then reached into the car and groped the woman's breast while a man in the passenger seat recorded the act. He then let them go with a warning and walked away.

While the camera was careful not to show the officer's face, viewers were quick to notice the bottom half of a Metro Nashville Police Department patch on the officer's shoulder.

Metro Nashville police told NewsChannel 5 Investigates that they were made aware of the video Wednesday and immediately launched an investigation. He was fired the next day.

MNPD spokesman Don Aaron called Herman's actions ''outrageous.''

''That was one of the most outrageous, disrespectful acts that a person here could do and, by disrespectful, I mean to all the MNPD employees and this agency.''

A police spokesperson said they believe the stunt was planned between all three parties and was shot sometime at the end of April.

Metro Nashville police say it's not clear if Herman was on the clock while shooting the video.

A Reddit commenter who identified herself as Jordin later wrote that the video ''was a stunt and consensual and private property.''

'For context since it was me... it was a stunt and totally consensual and private property etc… the fact they fired him is stupid,' she wrote.