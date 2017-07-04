Watch: 12-Year-Old Steals Bus, Goes On 40-Minute Joyride He reportedly drove the bus for almost 10 kilometres

34 Shares EMAIL PRINT The boy didn't cause any accident during the 10-kilometre drive



Shocked onlookers called the cops when they spotted the young boy driving the bus. Police quickly responded to complaints by worried citizens but it was only after 40 minutes, they managed to apprehend the pre-teen. According to Shanghaiist, the 12-year-old didn't hit any pedestrian during his 40-minute-joyride. The young boy got inside the vehicle at the bus terminus in Zengcheng district in Guangzhou and reportedly drove for almost 10 kilometres before cops caught on, South China Morning Post quoted local media. The bus company tracked him using the vehicle's GPS.



One witness even took a video of the boy comfortably sitting behind the wheels in the empty bus. The glass window of the entry door of the bus is smashed as seen in the video.





The boy was taken to the local police station by the cops but reportedly no charges were made because of his age. It's not clear what prompted the boy to get behind the wheels but according to local media, the boy has a past record for theft.



Click for more





On Friday, the busy south-eastern Chinese city of Guangzhou saw some activity on its streets. The cause was a 12-year-old who was caught driving a bus he reportedly stole.Shocked onlookers called the cops when they spotted the young boy driving the bus. Police quickly responded to complaints by worried citizens but it was only after 40 minutes, they managed to apprehend the pre-teen. According to Shanghaiist, the 12-year-old didn't hit any pedestrian during his 40-minute-joyride. The young boy got inside the vehicle at the bus terminus in Zengcheng district in Guangzhou and reportedly drove for almost 10 kilometres before cops caught on, South China Morning Post quoted local media. The bus company tracked him using the vehicle's GPS.One witness even took a video of the boy comfortably sitting behind the wheels in the empty bus. The glass window of the entry door of the bus is smashed as seen in the video.The boy was taken to the local police station by the cops but reportedly no charges were made because of his age. It's not clear what prompted the boy to get behind the wheels but according to local media, the boy has a past record for theft.Click for more trending news