86-Year-Old Man In China Marries Dead Son's Girlfriend To Avoid Nursing Home

A family conflict in China has captivated social media after it was reported that a man, 86, married his dead son's girlfriend to avoid being sent to a nursing home. According to the South China Morning Post, the man identified as Uncle Biao, married his late son's partner, surnamed Wang, in March - a month after his death from liver disease. Wang is 33 years younger to Biao. She moved in with Biao's son to live in the old man's house last year. However, after the son's death in February, she married the elderly man, saying that she wanted to prevent him from being sent to a nursing home.

According to SCMP, it all started after Uncle Biao's daughter, surnamed Qin, proposed to send her father away and lease his house. However, the elderly man objected to this idea, and eventually married Wang to avoid being sent to a nursing home.

The marriage sparked anger from Qin. She claimed that Wang tied the knot with her father because she was covetng his property. Irked by the marriage, she also tried to disturb the elderly man's life by smashing his door down multiple times and cutting his electricity.

Uncle Biao lives in Foshan, Guangdong province. His first wife passed away in 2022. The elderly man's house is registered under the name of his first wife. So, to transfer the ownership to his name, he must get the consent of his daughter.

However, Qin is against the marriage as she believes that her stepmother is coveting her father's property. But Uncle Biao said Wang does not ask him for money and voluntarily takes care of him.

"She treats me well out of true love," the elderly man said, adding that he would leave his inheritance to whoever takes good care of him.

The family conflict has caught the attention of social media users. The local committee, women's federation, and police have also intervened to mediate the conflict, but to no avail.

According to a psychological consultant, Zeng Yuru, when care from their children is absent, senior citizens tend to trust their carers.

Lin Cunbao, a lawyer from Guangdong Baohui Law Firm, said as Uncle Biao's wife, Wang, is not only entitled to his inheritance, but is also obliged to support and look after him.