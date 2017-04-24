Caught On Camera: Forest Ranger Jumps Off Roof To Escape Leopard

New Delhi: The jaw-dropping moment a forest ranger jumped off a roof to escape being attacked by a leopard has been caught on camera. The video shot by an onlooker shows the mayhem caused by the presence of the animal in the village. The amateur video was taken in Kuruli village in the Kantabanji forest range in Odisha last week.
The officer named Vijaynanda Khunta was called after the leopard attacked a teenager in the village, reports Daily Mirror. Villagers can be seen running for cover as the leopard jumps from roofs. The video shows the leopard emerging from the roof and lunging at the forest ranger who was also standing on the roof. The officer was forced to jump off the roof to save his life as the big cat almost grabbed him.
Watch the heart-stopping moment here
The leopard that was hiding in a cow shed was finally captured after a 12-hour search mission. According to ANI, the leopard injured three people in the village, including the forest officer. The animal will reportedly be shifted to Nandankanan Zoo in Bhubaneswar.
Here's a video of the leopard after he was captured
Facing shrinking habitats, leopards often stray into populated neighbourhoods looking for food and have encounters with people.
