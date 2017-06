Cat Trying To Comfort A Crying Girl Is The Sweetest Thing On The Internet

A post shared by HIMA (@hmiym2002) on Jun 8, 2017 at 4:33am PDT

Contrary to popular perception, cats can be as loving as other pets. Take, for instance, Hima, a cat from Japan who is currently winning hearts on social media for the way she comforts her crying owner. When Hima's owner, a little girl, hurt her foot on a chair and started crying, she tried to comfort her with some loving cuddles. The video, which has received over 9 lakh views on Imgur, shows Hima, a Russian blue cat, snuggling up to her owner as she cries in pain. Watch the unbearably adorable video below on Hima's own Instagram, where she has over 2,600 followers.On Imgur , many users have commented saying that Hima is an excellent cat for taking care of her owner."Look at me, human. Look at me. Now, you are a lovely human and there's no need to cry, no look at me, I'm serious. You good human," writes a commenter, imagining what Hima would say if she could talk."Aww, sweet little thing. My little boy would comfort me when I'd have a breakdown, don't get when people say cats don't love their people," says another.Let us know what you think of the video using the comments section below.Click for more trending news