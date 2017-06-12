Cat Trying To Comfort A Crying Girl Is The Sweetest Thing On The Internet "Look at me, human. Look at me."

Share EMAIL PRINT Hima the cat can be seen snuggling with her owner in the video.

A post shared by HIMA (@hmiym2002) on Jun 8, 2017 at 4:33am PDT

On



"Look at me, human. Look at me. Now, you are a lovely human and there's no need to cry, no look at me, I'm serious. You good human," writes a commenter, imagining what Hima would say if she could talk.



"Aww, sweet little thing. My little boy would comfort me when I'd have a breakdown, don't get when people say cats don't love their people," says another.



Let us know what you think of the video using the comments section below.



Click for more





Contrary to popular perception, cats can be as loving as other pets. Take, for instance, Hima, a cat from Japan who is currently winning hearts on social media for the way she comforts her crying owner. When Hima's owner, a little girl, hurt her foot on a chair and started crying, she tried to comfort her with some loving cuddles. The video, which has received over 9 lakh views on Imgur, shows Hima, a Russian blue cat, snuggling up to her owner as she cries in pain. Watch the unbearably adorable video below on Hima's own Instagram, where she has over 2,600 followers.On Imgur , many users have commented saying that Hima is an excellent cat for taking care of her owner."Look at me, human. Look at me. Now, you are a lovely human and there's no need to cry, no look at me, I'm serious. You good human," writes a commenter, imagining what Hima would say if she could talk."Aww, sweet little thing. My little boy would comfort me when I'd have a breakdown, don't get when people say cats don't love their people," says another.Let us know what you think of the video using the comments section below.Click for more trending news